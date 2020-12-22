Automotive Defogger System Market Is Expected To Register A Modest Increase In The Near-term Assessment Period - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Road accidents are a major cause for concern for countries across the world.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Road accidents are a major cause for concern for countries across the world. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, road accident crashes are a leading cause of deaths across the United States among people aged 1 to 54. Every day, nearly 3,700 fatalities are witnessed due to vehicular accidents. According to W.H.O, crash injuries comprise a major economic burden for lower- and middle-income countries, and it is expected that non-fatal crash injuries will cost nearly US$ 2 trillion to the global economy. Most of these accidents occur due to poor visibility conditions in extreme climatic environments. Therefore, in light of these developments, the popularity of defogging and defrosting systems is soaring, creating credible growth opportunities for the automotive defogger system market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Defogger System Market Study

By position, rear automotive defogger systems are expected to retain lucrativeness in the automotive defogger system market.

Europe and North America will jointly dominate the global automotive defogger system market, while Asia Pacific will attract major investments.

and will jointly dominate the global automotive defogger system market, while will attract major investments. Primary defogging technology to remain preferred, rising technological advancements to amplify secondary defogging solution demand.

Passenger vehicles will remain the key application area, attributed to rising private vehicle ownership.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the automotive market space hard, eventually impacting the automotive defogger system market. As manufacturing activities and demand pick pace, the growth trajectory of the market will get back to normal.

"As governments race to curb road accident fatalities, stringent regulatory provisions are being envisioned, thus creating opportunity frontiers for prominent manufacturers in the automotive defogger system market in the long run," comments a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Global Climate Change Patterns to Heighten Demand

The previous decade has finally proven that climate change is a reality. According to a NASA report, the 2010-2019 decade was the hottest in the past 140 years. Consequently, erratic weather patterns have led to untold destruction and damage. Frequent hurricanes and wildfires have greatly disrupted livelihoods. Therefore, the 2015 Paris Climate Accords was hailed as a welcome gesture, reaffirming states' commitments to reduce global carbon footprint to the tune of over 30%.

Erratic weather patterns have naturally led to increased incidence of fog and unseasonal rains, dry spells, and snowstorms. Therefore, automotive manufacturers have accelerated efforts to equip automotive with advanced defogging and defrosting technologies and devices in order to aid government efforts to downsize the global menace of surging road accidents.

Automotive Defogger System Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in PMR's automotive defogger system market include Henkel Corporation, Gates Corporation, Planned Product LLC, Shenzhen Haohaichang Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Delphi Automotive Plc., Denso Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei, among others.

Numerous collaborations, acquisitions, capacity expansion projects, and product launches pepper the global automotive defogger system market

For instance, Toyoda Gosei acquired a major stake in Ball Wave Inc., a startup initiated by the Tohoku University to further its practical applications of SAW business.

In 2019, Chinese giant Shenzhen Haohaichang unveiled a brand new industrial plant measuring 13,000 m2 to augment its production capacities in automotive, medical equipment, and temperature equipment manufacturing businesses. This new plant is situated in Huizhou, Guangdong Province.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Automotive Defogger System Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global automotive defogger system market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the automotive defogger system market based on position (side glass defogger systems, front automotive defogger systems, and rear automotive defogger systems), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and technology (primary and secondary), across seven major regions.

