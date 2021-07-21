Automotive Data Logger Market Generated $3,218.5 Million Revenue In 2020: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research firm P&S Intelligence, global automotive data logger generated $3,218.5 million revenue in 2020, the increasing adoption of advanced electronic components in the automotive architecture, soaring investments being made in automotive technological advancements, and surging production of autonomous and electric vehicles are some of the key growth drivers of the global automotive data logger market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth of the automotive data logger market. Due to the imposition of lockdowns by the governments of several countries in order to mitigate the spread of the infection, the supply chains of system providers have been disrupted. Furthermore, many manufacturers have halted production because of the lockdowns, thereby affecting the manufacturing and sales of automobiles.

Based on end market, the automotive data logger market is classified into service stations, regulatory bodies, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Out of these, the OEMs category led the market in 2020. This was due to the huge demand for automotive data loggers in passenger vehicles, owing to the fact that most of the technological advancements and innovations that are made in the automotive industry, including those related to automobile electrification and autonomous driving, are first incorporated in passenger vehicles.

Globally, North America is predicted to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the existence of numerous players and the mushrooming requirement for improved safety features and user experience and the fact that the region has become a center for the development of advanced automotive features. Furthermore, the region is witnessing the development of advanced products by leading market players. For example, Intrepid Control Systems Inc. launched the NeoVI Red data logger equipped with two local interconnect network (LIN) and two controller area network (CAN) interfaces, in January 2020. Additionally, it is integrated with generic input/output (I/O) classes, that can be configured for triggering an external data acquisition system.

The players in the automotive data logger market are actively focusing on product developments for bolstering their industry position. For example, TTTech Computertechnik AG developed a solution for automobile testing and validating automotive networks in December 2019, at the Automotive Testing Expo in Stuttgart, Germany. The Power Family fulfills all logging modern networking architecture requirements in automobiles.

Likewise, National Instruments Corp. developed FlexLogger, which is a configuration-based data logging software for validation tests, in May 2018. With the help of intuitive workflows and integrated data management, FlexLogger allows automotive test departments to rapidly capture well-documented and accurate data for verifying the system functionality in real-world environment and adhere to the strict government regulations.

Robert Bosch GmbH, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Vector Informatik GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., Racelogic Ltd., myCarma, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG, HEM Data Corporation, Continental Automotive GmbH, MadgeTech Inc., MEN Micro Inc., Transtron Inc., and Danlaw Technologies India Limited are some of the major automotive data logger market players.

