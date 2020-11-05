Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Form, Security, Application, Vehicle Type, EV Type, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network), Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Increasing electronic content per vehicle, adoption of new safety features, development in V2X cybersecurity, and increasing vehicle management & connectivity features are fuelling factors for the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market.The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.The body control & comfort segment dominates the automotive cybersecurity market. The segment comprises multiple sub-applications such as TPMS, lighting, seat control, HVAC, and start-stop module. These sub-applications are getting in several vehicles. Body control & comfort systems require the maximum number of electronics in a vehicle. Body electronics cover a wide variety of applications inside the passenger compartment, which include automatic HVAC control, seat position, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, dimming mirrors, and antifogging windshield systems. Drivers look for a high level of comfort, safety, efficiency, and consumer features in their vehicles. Premium cars are equipped with various comfort and convenience sensors. The whole data is stored by multiple control units, which needs to be protected against any vulnerability. The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies for an enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles. Increasing number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for an in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity. The in-vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. OEMs are trying to offer modern features in vehicles based on consumer demand. These new features create opportunities for hackers to perform cyber-attacks on vehicles. Thus, OEMs are focusing on getting customized cybersecurity solutions from the supply side that would create confidence among OEMs while selling or branding their vehicles. OEMs and automotive cybersecurity solution providers are currently working toward developing security solutions and are at an early stage of designing electronic content. Increasing the number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for the in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity. Flourishing automotive market in developing countries is driving the regional automotive cybersecurity market. Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive cybersecurity market. Also, Asia Pacific is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. The Asia Pacific region comprises of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of populations hence are the potential market for the automotive industry. Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea, which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive. Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles. Future vehicles in this region need to be fitted with advanced features. This helped the Asia Pacific to dominate the market for automotive cybersecurity. The automotive sector contributes heavily in the GDP of these countries. The government of these countries are also focusing on increasing share of the automotive sector in the national GDP.The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market4.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region4.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type4.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering4.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type4.6 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type4.7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type4.8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Electronics Per Vehicle and a Growing Number of Connected Cars5.2.1.2 Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection5.2.1.3 Growth of the V2X Market5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Costs of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions5.2.2.2 Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Cloud-Based Applications in the Automotive Industry5.2.3.2 Exceptional Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle Space5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Discrepancies Related to Pricing Strategies Among Stakeholders5.2.4.2 Time Lag in the Delivery of Cybersecurity Updates5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics5.3 Porter's Five Forces5.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Ecosystem5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Trends Impacting Customer's Business5.7 Regulatory Landscape5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Case Study Analysis 6 Impact Analysis: COVID-196.1 Introduction to COVID-196.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Industry6.5 Oem Announcements6.6 Impact on Vehicle Production and Sales6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Cybersecurity Market 7 Technology Analysis7.1 Introduction7.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Threats & Solutions7.3 Cybersecurity for Intelligent Transportation System7.4 System-On-Chip & Automotive Cybersecurity7.5 Key Opinion from Industry Experts 8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting8.1.2 Research Methodology for Application Type Segment8.2 Opinions from Industry Experts8.3 Operational Data8.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application Type8.4.1 Telematics8.4.1.1 Telematics Help Track the Location of Vehicles and Its Automated Interface with Law Enforcement Agencies Reduces Response Time8.4.2 Communication Systems8.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Ecus in Vehicles Boost the Requirement of Communication Protocols8.4.3 Adas & Safety8.4.3.1 Vehicle Passenger Safety Mandates Boost the Adas & Safety Systems Segment8.4.4 Infotainment8.4.4.1 Increasing Popularity and Introduction of Modern Features to Drive the Infotainment System Segment8.4.5 Body Control & Comfort8.4.5.1 Increased Control Units Inside Body Control & Comfort System in Vehicles Drive the Market8.4.6 Powertrain Systems8.4.6.1 Increasing Popularity of Modern Transmission to Drive the Powertrain System Market 9 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting9.1.2 Research Methodology for Offering Segment9.2 Opinions from Industry Experts9.3 Operational Data9.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering9.4.1 Hardware9.4.1.1 Capability to Protect Vehicles from Unauthorized Access is Driving the Hardware Segment9.4.2 Software9.4.2.1 Increasing Complexity of In-Vehicle Architecture Expected to Drive the Demand for Software Cybersecurity Solutions 10 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Form Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting10.1.2 Research Methodology for Form Type Segment10.2 Opinions from Industry Experts10.3 Operational Data10.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Form Type10.4.1 In-Vehicle10.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Ecus and Increasing Complexity of Communication Protocols to Drive the Market for In-Vehicle Segment of Automotive Cybersecurity10.4.2 External Cloud Services10.4.2.1 Increasing Cloud Connectivity Features Drive the Demand for External Cloud Services 11 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting11.1.2 Research Methodology11.2 Opinions from Industry Experts11.3 Operational Data11.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type11.4.1 Application Security11.4.1.1 Proliferation of Gateways and Telematics in Connected Vehicles Increases the Demand for Application Cybersecurity Solutions11.4.2 Wireless Network Security11.4.2.1 Advancement in Information Technology Drive the Wireless Security Market11.4.3 Endpoint Security11.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Vehicular Esim, Mobile Network Connectivity to Increase the Market for Endpoint Security 12 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Approach12.1 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)12.2 Security Operation Center (SOC)12.2.1 Used Cases of Security Operations Center 13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type13.1 Introduction13.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting13.1.2 Research Methodology for the Vehicle Type Segment13.2 Opinions from Industry Experts13.3 Operational Data13.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type13.4.1 Passenger Vehicles13.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicles13.4.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 14 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Electric Vehicle Application Type14.1 Introduction14.1.1 Assumptions for Market Forecasting14.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Application Type Segment14.2 Opinions from Industry Experts14.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Electric Vehicle Application Type14.3.1 Charging Management14.3.2 Telematics14.3.3 Communication Systems14.3.4 Battery Management & Powertrain Systems14.3.5 Infotainment14.3.6 Adas & Safety14.3.7 Body Control & Comfort 15 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region15.1 Introduction15.1.1 Assumptions15.1.2 Research Methodology for Region15.2 Opinions from Industry Experts15.3 Regional Analysis15.4 Asia-Pacific15.5 Europe15.6 North America15.7 Rest of the World (Row) 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Overview16.2 Market Evaluation Framework16.3 Market Ranking Analysis16.4 Market Share Analysis16.5 Company Evaluation Matrix for Established Companies16.5.1 Stars16.5.2 Emerging Leaders16.5.3 Pervasive16.5.4 Emerging Companies16.6 Winners & Tail-Enders16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix for Startups16.7.1 Progressive Companies16.7.2 Responsive Companies16.7.3 Dynamic Companies16.7.4 Starting Blocks16.8 Key Strategies by Top Players in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market16.9 Competitive Scenario16.9.1 New Product Developments16.9.2 Expansions16.9.3 Mergers & Acquisitions16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/Supply Contracts16.10 Key Industry Insights 17 Company Profiles17.1 Continental17.2 Robert Bosch17.3 Harman International17.4 Denso Corporation17.5 Aptiv17.6 Garrett Advancing Motion17.7 Renesas17.8 Nxp Semiconductors17.9 Lear Corporation17.10 Vector Informatik17.11 Top Five Startups17.11.1 Karamba Security17.11.2 Arilou Technologies17.11.3 Saferide Technologies17.11.4 Guardknox Cyber Technologies17.11.5 Upstream Security17.12 Other Major Solution Providers17.12.1 North America17.12.1.1 Symantec Corporation17.12.1.2 Airbiquity17.12.1.3 Green Hills Software17.12.1.4 Blackberry Certicom17.12.1.5 Real-Time Innovations (Rti)17.12.2 Europe17.12.2.1 Irdeto17.12.2.2 STMicroelectronics17.12.2.3 Id Quantique17.12.2.4 Idnomic17.12.2.5 Avl Software and Functions17.12.2.6 Combitech17.12.3 Asia-Pacific17.12.3.1 Trillium Secure17.12.3.2 Autocrypt17.12.4 Rest of the World17.12.4.1 Autotalks17.12.4.2 Cybellum Technologies17.12.4.3 C2A Security17.12.4.4 Cymotive Technologies 18 Appendix18.1 Discussion Guide18.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal18.3 Available Customizations18.4 Related Reports18.5 Author Details

