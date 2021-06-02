Automotive Connecting Rod Market To Grow By 51.57 Million Units During 2021-2025, Albon Engineering And Manufacturing Plc And American Axle And Manufacturing Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive connecting rod market and it is poised to grow by 51.

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive connecting rod market and it is poised to grow by 51.57 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive connecting rod market. Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market? The passenger cars segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The passenger cars segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. What is the key driver influencing the market? The growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will drive the market growth.

The growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will drive the market growth. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2%. What is the key challenge expected to hinder the market growth? The increasing adoption of EVs will impede market growth.

The increasing adoption of EVs will impede market growth. How big is the APAC market?69% of the growth will come from APAC region.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albon Engineering and Manufacturing Plc, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Cummins Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., IT Forging ( Thailand) Co. Ltd., JD Norman Industries Inc., Linamar Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Robson Engineering, and YASUNAGA Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of automotive industry in emerging economies and use of advanced materials in the manufacturing of connecting rods will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing adoption of EVs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive connecting rod market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Connecting Rod Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive Connecting Rod Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Connecting Rod Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive connecting rod market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Size

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Trends

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies production shift to low-cost countries as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive connecting rod market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Connecting Rod Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive connecting rod market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive connecting rod market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive connecting rod market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive connecting rod market vendors

