Automotive Chassis Sensors Market To Grow By USD 553.41 Million During 2021-2025, Amphenol Corp. And BorgWarner Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive chassis sensors market and it is poised to grow by $ 553.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive chassis sensors market and it is poised to grow by $ 553.41 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive chassis sensors market. Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market? Passenger vehicles led the market share and will continue to lead the end-user segment during the forecast period.

Passenger vehicles led the market share and will continue to lead the end-user segment during the forecast period. What is the key driver influencing the market? Increasing vehicle demand is influencing the market positively during the next few years.

Increasing vehicle demand is influencing the market positively during the next few years. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%. What is the key market challenge? Low-profit margins for OEMs will impede market growth.

Low-profit margins for OEMs will impede market growth. How big is the APAC market?54% of the market growth will originate from APAC.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary include: Automotive Parking Sensors Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive parking sensors market size has the potential to grow by USD 7.28 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The automotive LiDAR sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 318.57 million and record a CAGR of 16.61% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing vehicle demand and surging implementation of stringent regulations for emission control will offer immense growth opportunities, low-profit margins for OEMs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive chassis sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Type

Pressure



Speed



Position



Temperature

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41029

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive chassis sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market Size

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market Trends

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing acceptance of sensor technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive chassis sensors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive chassis sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive chassis sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive chassis sensors market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive chassis sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Pressure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Position - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Temperature - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Holding Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-chassis-sensors-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-chassis-sensors-market-to-grow-by-usd-553-41-million-during-2021-2025--amphenol-corp-and-borgwarner-inc-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301301650.html

SOURCE Technavio