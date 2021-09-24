Automotive Catalytic Converter Market To Record $ 2.93 Bn Growth During 2021-2025 | Stringent Regulations On Emissions To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive catalytic converter market is poised to grow by $ 2.93 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Stringent regulations to control emissions, reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with replacement, increasing sales (by volume) of all-electric vehicles, and the downsides and drawbacks of using automotive catalytic converters will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive catalytic converter market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market size
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market trends
- Automotive Catalytic Converter Market industry analysis
This study identifies developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive catalytic converter market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive catalytic converter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive catalytic converter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive catalytic converter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalytic converter market vendors
