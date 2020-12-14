Automotive Balance Shaft Market Is Likely To Experience Deceleration In The Near-term Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive balance shaft market is experiencing steady acceleration on the back of increasing demand for improving fuel efficiency and acceleration in order to meet environmental sustainability goals set...

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive balance shaft market is experiencing steady acceleration on the back of increasing demand for improving fuel efficiency and acceleration in order to meet environmental sustainability goals set forth by governments, worldwide.

In its expansive recent study, Persistence Market Research offers a comprehensive, yet, unbiased analysis of how the growth of the automotive balance shaft market is likely to unfold from 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Balance Shaft Market Study

Global automotive balance shaft market to expand steadily through 2030.

Asia Pacific to register impressive growth, pivoted primarily by the Indian and Chinese automotive industries.

to register impressive growth, pivoted primarily by the Indian and Chinese automotive industries. Inline-4 cylinder engine-mounted automotive to register maximum balance shaft uptake.

Growth of automotive balance shaft market may be impeded in light of surging popularity of electric vehicles.

COVID-19 to usher in short-term deceleration in the public transport segment, owing to shortfalls in unit production.

Get PFD Sample of the report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32164

"Rising environmental concerns are prompting automotive manufacturers to introduce efficient fuel combustion technologies, including enhanced torque mechanisms, leading to enhanced balance shaft uptake," infers a PMR analyst.

Global Sustainability Compliance Frameworks to Catalyze Growth

With countries signing the Climate Change Paris Agreement, the global community has inched one step closer toward meeting the below 2 degrees Celsius global average temperature increase, and eventually to a 1.5 degrees C increase. Imposition of strict emission guidelines have largely helped achieve this objective.

While the long-term impact is yet to be realized, countries are unceasingly strengthening their regional regulatory frameworks to achieve the stated goal. This requires automotive manufacturers to equip vehicles with efficient engines, thus leading to an uptake in advanced automotive balance shafts, which is aiding the growth of the automotive balance shaft market space.

Know the Methodology of the report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32164

In 2016, the U.S EPA issued emission standards for light vehicles, requiring them to meet an estimated emission level of 250 grams CO2 per mile. Likewise, the European Union established fleet average emission targets of 95 grams CO2 per kilometer for passenger vehicles and 175 grams for LCVs.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market - Competitive Landscape

The global automotive balance shaft market is characterized by the presence of prominent vendors who rely on an amalgamation of various expansion and market consolidation strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Get Full access of the report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32164

Prominent players profiled in PMR's report include Otics Corporation, SHW AG, Ningbo Jingba Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Metaldyne LLC (American Axle & Manufacturing), Sansera Engineering, and TFO Corporation, among others.

· In October 2020, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd. entered into a strategic alliance with Silicon Valley based Zimeno Inc. to develop compact autonomous EV tractors for agriculture. The objective is to provide solutions for addressing labor shortages and furthering crop safety.

· Likewise, since November 2020, Metaldyne LCC (American Axle & Manufacturing) started supplying its EcoTrac® Disconnecting All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) for Chrysler's new Pacifica minivan series. The system provides safety during hostile conditions such as cold temperatures, rough road conditions, and abrupt steering situations.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Automotive Balance Shaft Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global automotive balance shaft market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the automotive balance shaft market based on manufacturing process (forged balance shafts and cast balance shafts), engine type (inline-3 cylinder engines, inline-4 cylinder engines, and inline-5 cylinder engines), and end use (commercial, industrial, defense, and others [government, retail, entertainment, and transportation]), across seven regions.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-balance-shaft-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Automotive

Related Reports:

Automotive Solenoid Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-solenoid-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-solenoid-market.asp Automotive Filters Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-filters-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact Rajendra SinghPersistence Market ResearchU.S. Sales Office:305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City, NY 10007+1-646-568-7751 United States USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.comVisit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/automotive-balance-shaft-market.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-balance-shaft-market-is-likely-to-experience-deceleration-in-the-near-term-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic---persistence-market-research-301191986.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.