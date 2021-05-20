Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025 | Rising Number Of Government Regulations To Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by 40,431.61 thousand units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive backup camera market to register a CAGR of about 12%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The rising number of government regulations regarding vehicle safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Backup Camera Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43671
Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive backup camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Backup Camera Market size
- Automotive Backup Camera Market trends
- Automotive Backup Camera Market industry analysis
The rising number of fatalities leading to the increased adoption of backup camera is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high price of backup cameras may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Camera Module Market - Global automotive camera module market is segmented by functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support camera), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle), and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market - Global automotive stereo camera market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive backup camera market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive backup camera market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive backup camera market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive backup camera market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Gentex Corp.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Magna International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-backup-camera-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-backup-camera-market-2021-2025--rising-number-of-government-regulations-to-drive-growth--technavio-301295552.html
SOURCE Technavio