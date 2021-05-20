Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025 | Rising Number Of Government Regulations To Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 40,431.61 thousand units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive backup camera market to register a CAGR of about 12%.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by 40,431.61 thousand units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive backup camera market to register a CAGR of about 12%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Ask for a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The rising number of government regulations regarding vehicle safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Backup Camera Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43671

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive backup camera market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Backup Camera Market size

Automotive Backup Camera Market trends

Automotive Backup Camera Market industry analysis

The rising number of fatalities leading to the increased adoption of backup camera is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the high price of backup cameras may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Camera Module Market - Global automotive camera module market is segmented by functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support camera), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle), and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Stereo Camera Market - Global automotive stereo camera market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Backup Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive backup camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive backup camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive backup camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive backup camera market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Gentex Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-backup-camera-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-backup-camera-market-2021-2025--rising-number-of-government-regulations-to-drive-growth--technavio-301295552.html

SOURCE Technavio