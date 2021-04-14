Automation Event Of The Year - Nintex ProcessFest® 2021 - Goes Virtual On May 20

Business Tech conference will highlight latest innovations in process management and automation software with 90-minute virtual keynote and on-demand access to business, technical and partner best practices

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that registration is open for the company's annual conference, Nintex ProcessFest ® 2021.Everyone seeking to reimagine, transform and optimize the way people work through process management and automation is encouraged to register for the 90-minute virtual keynote taking place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PDT.

Register for Nintex ProcessFest 2021 at https://www.nintex.com/processfest. Registration is free and every attendee will receive access to hours of valuable business, technical and partner content following the keynote.

Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with powerful and easy-to-use process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA) and document automation software from Nintex. Customers speaking at this year's Nintex ProcessFest event include Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Hernando County Schools, and more.

"The challenges of remote work during the last year have significantly reinforced the need for all of us to work smarter, faster, and with the support of better digital processes," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We look forward to sharing our unwavering commitment to every Nintex customer and partner by sharing the latest best practices and innovations delivered through our leading process management and automation platform during virtual Nintex ProcessFest 2021."

This year's digital experience includes a 90-minute, highly interactive keynote with Nintex leaders and customers from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PDT. Following the keynote, attendees will receive access to valuable on-demand content featuring business and technical product deep dives, solution scenarios, tours of Nintex customer success resources, and more. Additionally, every active current Nintex customer that attends our May 20 live broadcast will receive 12-months of free access to Nintex University, to continue to refine their workflow automation, RPA and app dev knowledge and skills.

Nintex CEO Eric Johnson will kick off the event by sharing updates on company strategy and process capabilities. He will be followed by Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker and members of the Nintex product team who will provide more details on the company's technology vision and product roadmap including a preview of soon-to-be-released innovations that deliver an unrivaled experience for every organization leveraging the Nintex Process Platform.

Highlights include:

Showcasing the next generation of Nintex Workflow Cloud® Experience everything that is new with Nintex Workflow Cloud including unification, integrations with K2 Software, actionable process intelligence with Nintex Analytics, innovation in digital forms featuring AI capabilities and support for cloud migration.

Experience everything that is new with Nintex Workflow Cloud including unification, integrations with K2 Software, actionable process intelligence with Nintex Analytics, innovation in digital forms featuring AI capabilities and support for cloud migration. Extending digital workflows across applications Learn how to extend the power of Nintex Workflow across existing organizational tools by leveraging 100 connectors and the Nintex Xtensions™ framework to build unique connectors.

Learn how to extend the power of Nintex Workflow across existing organizational tools by leveraging 100 connectors and the Nintex Xtensions™ framework to build unique connectors. Achieving FedRAMP authorizationLearn about Nintex's journey to achieve FedRAMP authorization for Nintex Workflow Cloud in 2021 and what this milestone means for government agencies.

Throughout the keynote Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo will introduce Nintex customers who will share their best practices in process mapping, management and automation - and highlight key customer success resources available through the Nintex Community, Nintex University, and Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery which provides hundreds of downloadable process maps, workflows, RPA Botflows™, and Nintex K2 Cloud templates by solution, industry and department.

Media ContactKristin Treat Nintex kristin.treat@nintex.com cell: (215) 317-9091

About NintexNintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-event-of-the-year---nintex-processfest-2021---goes-virtual-on-may-20-301268419.html

SOURCE Nintex