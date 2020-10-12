Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product, Offering, Vertical, And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Barcodes, Smart Cards, OCR Systems, RFID Products, and Biometric Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall AIDC market is expected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 80.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2025.

Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing e-commerce industry globally; increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition; rising adoption of AIDC solutions due to their ability to minimize queuing and transaction time and provide greater convenience to users in making small-value payments; and surging adoption of AIDC solutions by banking and financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy. An increasing number of patients and deaths due to COVID-19 will force all the countries to increase their healthcare expenditure, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for AIDC products.

VR solutions to witness the highest CAGR in AIDC market during the forecast period.

The market for virtual reality (VR) solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global automatic identification and data capture market during the forecast period. VR solutions work on the principle of vision picking where order pickers in a warehouse or a retail store can view pick information within their field of vision through smart glasses, rather than looking at their mobile terminal device screen.

Hospitality vertical to witness the highest CAGR in AIDC market during 2020-2025.

The market for the hospitality vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic identification and data capturing products, such as barcoding solutions, RFID systems, OCR systems, and biometric systems, are increasingly being used by many hotels and restaurants to enhance the guest experience, increase operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery speed, as well as for mobile payment and ordering, inventory management, and food safety tracking.

APAC is expected to hold a largest share of AIDC market by 2025.

The AIDC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, which has led to the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of several market players, such as Panasonic ( Japan), SATO ( Japan), Toshiba ( Japan), Godex ( Taiwan), and Optoelectronics ( Japan), in the region is likely to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market4.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in Apac, by Country and Vertical4.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Product4.4 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Offering4.5 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Vertical4.6 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry Globally5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones for QR Code Scanning and Image Recognition5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of AIDC Solutions due to Their Ability to Minimize Queuing and Transaction Time and Provide Greater Convenience to Users in Making Small-Value Payments5.2.1.4 Surging Adoption of AIDC Solutions by Banking and Financial Institutions to Ensure Customer Safety and Security, Along with Data Privacy5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of AIDC Solutions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Focus of Enterprises to Implement New and Improved Supply Chain Management Tools, Along with Rising Requirement for AIDC Products from Global Healthcare Centers5.2.3.2 Imposing Governments Regulations for Adoption of AIDC Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Malware Attacks and Security Breaches 6 Industry Trends6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.2 AIDC Ecosystem6.3 Key Use Cases6.3.1 Mcelroy Manufacturing Has Selected Getac's Zx70 Rugged Tablet for Measuring Accuracy and Efficiency in Pipeline Fusions6.3.2 Eurostar Has Initiated Biometric-Enabled Boarding for UK Passengers6.3.3 Silk Contract Logistics Has Implemented Zebra Technologies' Voice-Directed Warehousing Solution6.4 Average Selling Price6.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 7 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Barcoding Solutions7.2.1 Barcode Scanners7.2.1.1 Barcode Scanners Help Interpret Single-Dimensional and Two-Dimensional Barcodes or QR Codes7.2.2 Barcode Printers7.2.2.1 Barcode Printers are Used for Printing Barcode Labels or Tags That Can be Applied Over Packets, Cartons, and Objects7.2.3 Laser Scanners7.2.3.1 Short-Range Laser Scanners7.2.3.1.1 Short-Range Laser Scanners are Known for Their High Accuracy7.2.3.2 Long-Range Laser Scanners7.2.3.2.1 Long-Range Laser Scanners are Useful in Scanning Large Structures Such as Buildings, Bridges, Tunnels, and Marine Ships7.2.3.2.2 Cmm Based7.2.3.2.2.1 Cmm-Based Laser Scanners Offer High Accuracy7.2.3.2.3 Arm Based7.2.3.2.3.1 Arm-Based Laser Scanners are Portable and Offer Good Accuracy for Parts Ranging from Small to Medium Sizes7.2.3.2.4 Single Point7.2.3.2.4.1 Single-Point Laser Scanners are Used to Measure Height, Thickness, and Surface Roughness7.2.3.2.5 Handheld Terminal7.2.3.2.5.1 Handheld Terminal Long-Range Laser Scanners are Used for Capturing Large Objects7.2.4 Rugged Tablets7.2.4.1 Handheld7.2.4.1.1 Handheld Rugged Tablets are Ideal for Outdoor Applications due to Their Ability to Withstand Harsh Weather Conditions7.2.4.2 Vehicle Mounted7.2.4.2.1 Advantages of Vehicle-Mounted Rugged Tablets Include Increased Workforce Productivity and Ease of Operation7.3 Smart Cards7.3.1 Contact-Based Smart Cards7.3.1.1 Single-Function Smart Cards are Most Cost-Effective, while Multiple-Function Smart Cards are Supported by Added Memory7.3.2 Contactless Smart Cards7.3.2.1 Contactless Smart Cards are Increasingly Used in Retail Stores for Faster Payments7.4 Magnetic Stripe Cards7.4.1 Credit Cards and Debit Cards are Key Examples of Magnetic Stripe Cards7.5 Optical Character Recognition (Ocr) Systems7.5.1 Optical Character Recognition (Ocr) Technology is Used for Verification of Documents7.6 Rfid Systems7.7 Wearables7.8 Vr Solutions7.9 Biometric Systems7.10 Heads-Up Displays7.11 Google Glass7.12 Voice-Directed Wms 8 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Offering8.1 Introduction8.2 Hardware8.2.1 Hardware Offerings to Account for Largest Market Share in 20258.3 Software8.3.1 Deployment of Software in AIDC Solutions Enables Their Use in Tracking, Identification, and Validation Applications8.3.2 Honeywell8.3.3 Zebra Technologies8.3.4 Lucas Systems8.3.5 Voxware8.3.6 Ivanti8.4 Services8.4.1 Market for Services to Grow at Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period 9 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Manufacturing9.2.1 Smartphone Manufacturers9.2.1.1 Major Smartphone Manufacturers are Using 2-Dimensional Barcode Scanners for Mobile Payment Solutions9.2.2 Automobile Manufacturers9.2.2.1 Automobile Companies are Using Several AIDC Solutions to Streamline Their Supply Chain and Automation Processes9.2.3 Food & Beverage Companies9.2.3.1 AIDC Solutions Help Food & Beverage Companies for Tracking Food Items9.3 Banking & Finance9.3.1 Banking and Financial Institutions Increasingly Rely on Biometrics to Authenticate Their Customers while Using Services9.4 Healthcare9.4.1 AIDC Technologies are Cost-Effective Alternatives Used to Accurately Identify and Track Patients9.5 Retail9.5.1 Warehousing and Distribution Centers9.5.1.1 Warehousing and Distribution Centers Adopt AIDC Solutions Owing to Their Ability to Decrease Operational Costs and Human Errors9.5.2 Supermarkets9.5.2.1 AIDC Solutions are Being Used in Supermarkets for Efficient Tracking of Several Items9.5.3 Home Improvement Stores9.5.3.1 Laser Scanners, Barcode Printers, and Rugged Tablets Find Applications in Home Improvement Stores9.5.4 Department Stores9.5.4.1 Barcode Scanners, Rfid Scanners, and Ocr Systems are Deployed Across Several Department Stores to Manage Customers Efficiently9.5.5 Apparel-Footwear-Accessories9.5.5.1 Use of AIDC Solutions in Apparel and Footwear Stores Has Been Proven to Reduce Theft and Duplication9.5.6 E-Commerce Companies9.5.6.1 E-Commerce Companies Have Witnessed Increasing Use of AIDC Solutions for Product Identification and Order Tracking Applications9.6 Government9.6.1 AIDC Products are Deployed in Government Sector for Equipment Management and Inventory Management Applications9.7 Hospitality9.7.1 AIDC Technologies are Utilized in Hotels and Restaurants for Mobile Payments and Ordering and Inventory Management Applications9.8 Transportation & Logistics9.9 Others 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 Row 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.3.1 Visionary Leaders11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators11.3.3 Innovators11.3.4 Emerging Companies11.4 Competitive Benchmarking11.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)11.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25) Companies11.5 Competitive Scenario11.5.1 Expansions11.5.2 Product Launches11.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions11.5.4 Contracts, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Honeywell12.1.2 Datalogic12.1.3 Zebra Technologies12.1.4 Sick Ag12.1.5 Cognex12.1.6 Toshiba12.1.7 Getac12.1.8 Dell12.1.9 Samsung 12.1.10 Panasonic12.2 Right to Win12.2.1 Honeywell12.2.2 Datalogic12.2.3 Zebra Technologies12.2.4 Sick Ag12.2.5 Cognex12.3 Other Companies12.3.1 Avery Dennison12.3.2 Epson12.3.3 NCR12.3.4 Casio12.3.5 Denso Wave12.3.6 M3 Mobile12.3.7 Sato12.3.8 Synaptics12.3.9 NXP 12.3.10 NEC 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg10ln

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-product-offering-vertical-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2025-301150247.html

SOURCE Research and Markets