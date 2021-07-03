Automatic Generation Control Market Featuring ABB Ltd. And Andritz AG | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic generation control market is poised to grow by USD 203.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic generation control market is poised to grow by USD 203.27 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automatic Generation Control Market Analysis Report by Application (Non-renewable energy power plants and Renewable energy power plants), Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial building projects. In addition, the increasing renewable power generation is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic generation control market.

Factors such as population expansion and regulatory support from governments have increased the number of commercial and residential buildings across the world. This is evident in developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and China. The growth in the number of residential and commercial establishments is subsequently increasing the electricity demand. Automatic generation control is extensively used in power plants to regulate power generation. Thus, with the increasing residential and commercial building projects, the demand for automatic generation control will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Automatic Generation Control Companies: ABB Ltd.The company offers a comprehensive range of automation applications including automatic generation control.

Andritz AGThe company offers automation services from starting with quotation engineering, project management, hardware and software engineering, to erection work, start-up and operator training, and continuing with maintenance and engineering work for expansions and improvements.

DEIF ASThe company offers ALC, which is an integrated part of DEIF power management systems.

ENERCON GmbHThe company offers Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system which comprises all components for data acquisition, remote monitoring, and control of a wind farm.

General Electric Co.The company offers Advanced Energy Management System.

Automatic Generation Control Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Non-renewable energy power plants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Renewable energy power plants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic Generation Control Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

