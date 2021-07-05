Automatic Espresso Machines Market | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic espresso machines market is expected to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic espresso machines market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2021-2025. The report provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request a free sample report for more insights

Automatic espresso machine manufacturers are focusing on the development of new and innovative products to attract a wide customer base and gain an edge over their competitors in the market. Some of the recent developments include functional and aesthetic enhancements, the introduction of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone app connectivity. Some vendors are introducing compact espresso machines that consume less space in the kitchen or dining area. The introduction of such innovative products is increasing consumer inclination toward automatic espresso machines, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41332

As per Technavio, the growing demand for espresso coffee and increasing penetration of espresso machines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automatic Espresso Machines Market: Growing demand for espresso coffee and increasing penetration of espresso machines

The demand for espresso coffee is increasing significantly in developed countries such as the US. Affluent consumers in such countries are exhibiting high demand for expensive bean-to-cup espresso machines that can make espresso coffee at home. Also, the demand for espresso-based beverages is increasing among the younger generation as well as residential customers. The growing consumer demand for espresso machines is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of espresso machines that can make different varieties of coffee. This trend is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the global automatic espresso machines market during the forecast period.

"The increasing availability of portable espresso machines and the increasing demand for single-serve coffee pod machines will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Espresso Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic espresso machines market by product (fully automatic and semi-automatic) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the automatic espresso machines market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high purchasing power of consumers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Smart Coffee Maker Market - Global smart coffee maker market is segmented by technology (W-Fi and Bluetooth), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Coffee Pod Machine Market - Global coffee pod machine market is segmented by end-user (non-commercial and commercial) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automatic-espresso-machines-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automatic-espresso-machines-market

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automatic-espresso-machines-market--post-covid-19-analysis--technavio-301325158.html

SOURCE Technavio