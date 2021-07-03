Automatic Doors Market Featuring Agta Record Ltd And ASSA ABLOY AB | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic doors market is poised to grow by USD 1.

The automatic doors market is poised to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automatic Doors Market Analysis Report by Product (Sliding doors, Swing doors, Folding doors, Revolving doors, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the growing global construction market. In addition, the increasing infrastructure projects in emerging countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic doors market.

Factors such as rising disposable incomes, improvements in socioeconomic conditions, and the growth of middle-class and high-income populations are increasing the number of residential and commercial establishments worldwide. Also, governments across the world are actively investing in public infrastructure development. This is increasing the construction of airports, hospitals, education institutions, malls, and high-rise buildings. In addition, the growing popularity of smart homes is increasing the demand for automatic doors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Automatic Doors Companies:

Agta record LtdThe company manufactures, sells, and installs shutter doors and building automation systems (door control and monitoring).

ASSA ABLOY ABThe company offers automatic doors such as sliding, swing, and revolving doors that secure accessibility, safety, and convenience in any building.

Auto Ingress Pty LtdThe company offers Automatic sliding doors, Automatic Swing doors, Revolving and Curved doors, Cavity and Safety doors, and others.

Deutschtec GmbHThe company offers Automatic Sliding Breakout doors, Sliding Curved doors, Revolving doors, and others.

dormakaba International Holding AGThe company offers automatic sliding doors with a slim FLEX profile system.

Automatic Doors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Sliding doors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Swing doors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Folding doors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revolving doors - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic Doors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

