Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Report By Technavio Estimates $ 2.28 Bn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automatic and smart pet feeder market to register a CAGR of almost 22%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace and rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market is segmented as below:

Product

Automatic Pet Feeder



Smart Pet Feeder

End-user

Dogs



Cats

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the automatic and smart pet feeder market in the leisure products industry include C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market size

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market trends

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market industry analysis

The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding will offer immense growth opportunities. However, low battery life leading to battery runtime will hamper the market growth.

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Automatic pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C and A Marketing Inc.

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Encaya Corp.

JnB Innovation SAS

PetKeen

PETKIT Ltd.

Pets at Home Group Plc

Radio Systems Corp.

SureFlap LLC

Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

