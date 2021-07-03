Automated Test Equipment Market Featuring Advantest Corp. And Aimil Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated test equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automated test equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Request a free sample report for more insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the augmented production of electronic goods. In addition, the growth of the telecommunications industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the automated test equipment market.

The global electronic industry is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore are witnessing a significant increase in the export of electronic goods. Besides, the increasing use of the internet through smartphones is encouraging electronic device manufacturers to introduce new technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 5G. Moreover, the growing demand for low-cost smartphones in developing regions is increasing the demand for automated test and measurement equipment to ensure quality and reliability. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global automated test equipment market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automated Test Equipment Companies:

Advantest Corp.The company offers a wide range of automated test equipment under the product lines, SoC test systems, memory test systems, SSD test systems, system level test systems, and test cell and automation solutions.

Aimil Ltd.The company offers various automated test systems such as Prime Fully Automatic Compression Testing Machine, Automatic or Manual Digi Mortar Mixer, Automatic Blaine Apparatus, Aimil GDS Automatic Triaxial Testing System, and others.

Anritsu Corp.The company offers various automated test equipment such as Access Master MT9083 OTDR, Network Master Pro MT1000A, and Network Master Pro MT1000.

BAE Systems PlcThe company offers comprehensive automatic test equipment for electronic systems used in both military and commercial applications.

Chroma ATE Inc.The company provides integrated and fully automated turnkey electronic test and manufacturing solutions for technologies comprising of semiconductor, solar cell or module, optoelectronic, and battery formation, test, and grading production solutions. Some of the key offerings include LCD test equipment, regenerative battery pack test system, battery cell formation system, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Test Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automated Test Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market - Global nondestructive testing equipment market is segmented by product (ultrasonic testing equipment, radiography testing equipment, visual testing equipment, and others), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, automotive, and others), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Circuit Tracer Market - Global circuit tracer market is segmented by end-user (service providers, industrial, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automated-test-equipment-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automated-test-equipmentmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-test-equipment-market-featuring-advantest-corp-and-aimil-ltd--technavio-301324767.html

SOURCE Technavio