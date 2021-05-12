Automate.io - A Leading Workflow Automation Platform Launches Team Workflow Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automate.io - a leading iPaaS and workflow automation platform has announced the launch of new features to help teams unlock the full potential of collaborative workflow automation.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automate.io - a leading iPaaS and workflow automation platform has announced the launch of new features to help teams unlock the full potential of collaborative workflow automation. This launch adds a unique dimension to Automate.io platform that'll enable organizations to bring workflow automation to everyone in the team and imbibe a culture of automation across organization.

Just like email and instant messaging, automation tools are fast becoming a crucial part of every organization's stack. The 2021 workflow automation report by Salesforce highlights that 95% of IT and engineering leaders say their organizations are prioritizing workflow automation. While organizations realize that automation tools are becoming indispensable, one challenge is that these tools are highly tech-intensive to be adopted by most business users.

"Most businesses aren't able to take advantage of workflow automation as the current platforms are too complex for non-technical users. Automate.io bridges that gap and brings the power of cloud app integration to business users. With these new features, we're enabling more people in organizations to use our platform to automate repetitive processes, both within and across teams," said Ashok Gudibandla, CEO of Automate.io.

Regardless of the company size or industry, effective collaboration is the key to workforce efficiency and business productivity. Organizations using shared workflow automation in Automate.io will benefit in three ways:

Bring the power of automation to everyone - this allows everyone in the organization to save time by automating their mundane daily tasks. Imbibe the culture of automation - build a team culture that promotes productivity through automation and take your team's efficiency to the next level. Process efficiency - improve the overall efficiency of teams that'll collectively impact the bottom line of organizations.

Organizations using the Team Account feature in Automate.io can get started with Shared Folders immediately. Otherwise, any team can sign up for an account and get started in a few minutes.

To know more about the latest features, visit our website.

About Automate.io: Automate.io is the world's easiest iPaaS and workflow automation platform. It helps businesses connect cloud applications to automate repetitive processes, with no IT help. It brings the power of workflow automation to non-technical people and empowers everyone in the organization to work smart. Over 40,000 businesses use Automate.io to automate workflows and improve organizational efficiency.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automateio---a-leading-workflow-automation-platform-launches-team-workflow-capabilities-301290138.html

SOURCE Automate.io