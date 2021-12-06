Autolus Therapeutics Announce New Time For Investor Call To Discuss Data Presented At The 63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

Conference Call and Webcast to be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm GMT

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss the data being presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held between December 11-14, 2021. Note this is a change to the timing announced previously.

New timing of investor call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 8:00 am ET/1:00 pm GMT to discuss the ASH data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to the events section of Autolus' website.

Conference Dial in:

United States and Canada (866) 679-5407

International (409) 217-8320

Conference ID 31044873

Replay:A replay will be available for one week following the call

United States and Canada (855) 859-2056

International (404) 537-3406

Conference ID 31044873

About Autolus Therapeutics plcAutolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhDVice President, Business Strategy and Planning+44 (0) 7587 372 619 l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson+44 (0) 7818 430877 j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. NoonanS.A. Noonan Communications+1-212-966-3650 susan@sanoonan.com