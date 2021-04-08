Autodesk Awards Applied Software For Outstanding Efforts With Customers

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software Technology Inc., a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, has received two Autodesk awards for Autodesk partners located in North...

ATLANTA, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software Technology Inc., a leading systems integrator for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, has received two Autodesk awards for Autodesk partners located in North and South America.

The first award went to Applied Software Applications Developer Carlo Licea, who received the Outstanding Professional Services individual award. During the awards ceremony, Ken Manoff, Autodesk Senior Director of North American Partner Management, explained that the award is "about the ability to deliver and implement a customer's desired outcomes, workflows and capabilities and complex customer solutions." He added that the award recognizes "efforts focused on increasing customer capabilities leading to great outcomes." A key component of the award is customer collaboration.

Carlo was recognized for his work on a multi-phase project, which challenged the limitations of Autodesk Forge. Mr. Manoff explained that Carlo pushed the envelope with the Forge development team to find a way to meet the customer's needs. Through active collaboration, Carlo came up with a solution that precisely aligned to the customer's desired outcomes.

The Applied Software Marketing Team garnered the Marketing Innovation Award for the Americas. Mr. Manoff explained that Applied Software delivers innovative customer experiences and creatively engages customers with modern, customer-focused digital marketing approaches. The award recognizes that Applied Software has established its staff as industry experts and thought leaders.

"We acknowledge the entire Applied Software family in the achievement of these awards," said Richard Burroughs, President. "Applied Software services and customer engagement opportunities reflect the commitment to accelerate our clients' success by providing process and technology solutions that enable their teams to be more efficient and effective."

About Applied SoftwareApplied Software, a full-service premier systems integrator for the AEC, MEP, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, is on a mission to transform industries by empowering our clients and championing innovation with real-world expert consultants. With a broad range of world-class solutions, services and training, Applied has been helping clients achieve a competitive advantage since 1982. For more information visit www.asti.com.

