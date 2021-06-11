AutoBrains Revolutionary AI Central To Leading Supplier's ADAS And AV Growth Strategy

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli artificial intelligence startup, AutoBrains, today announced that its revolutionary unsupervised AI technology is at the center of leading Tier 1 supplier Continental's growth strategy in the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) market.

AutoBrains is the creator of a novel AI for the automotive industry capable of overcoming the hardest challenges where current systems are plagued by barriers and will establish a faster technology trajectory for ADAS and AV systems. Unsupervised AI operates in a fundamentally different way from traditional deep learning systems currently used in ADAS and is based on multi-disciplinary research and development that allows the system to independently learn, process, and interpret relevant data from the car's surroundings in real time, leading to perception that operates much in the same way as a human brain.

Key to the disruptive technology's advantages over traditional deep learning is its massively reduced reliance on expensive and often error-prone manually labelled training data sets. The unsupervised AI system successfully interprets and navigates unusual driving scenarios and edge cases where traditional supervised learning systems are least reliable. This increases driving safety and helps accelerate the adoption of ADAS and vehicles capable of higher levels of autonomy. Reduced reliance on stored data also means AutoBrains' system requires roughly ten times less computing power than currently available systems and can be produced at lower cost, increasing accessibility of ADAS across market segments at a time when regulations are requiring more driver assistance capabilities for passenger and commercial vehicles.

"We are thrilled to partner with Continental to bring our revolutionary technology to the market," said Igal Raichelgauz, CEO of AutoBrains. "Unsupervised AI is backed by more than 200 patents, over a decade of research and development, and a nearly 2-year incubation period with Continental, and we are excited to take the next step with Conti as our key partner."

Frank Petznick, Head of the Driver Assistance Systems Business Unit at Continental added, "We are excited to be partnering with AutoBrains to bring to market its advanced and proven AI technology that we believe will disrupt the ADAS and AV marketplace. Historically, AV and ADAS technologies have been limited by their dependence on supervised learning that uses massive labelled training data sets and requires enormous compute power. AutoBrains' AI breaks through those barriers with a different approach that processes relevant signals from the car's environment in much the same way that human drivers do. This technology boosts performance while saving compute power and energy. With AutoBrains we intend to push rapidly ahead toward a safer and increasingly autonomous driving experience."

AutoBrains emerged out of AI tech company, Cortica, after identifying the potential of the unsupervised learning technology to vastly improve AI for automotive. Following a period with Continental's Business Unit ADAS and co-pace "The Startup Program of Continental", in 2019, AutoBrains was formally spun off to focus exclusively on building unsupervised AI for autos.

"We are excited to see that combining the strength of AutoBrains AI Technology and the Continental ADAS System know how led to such a high-performance system and profound partnership" said Jürgen Bilo, Managing Director of co-pace, The Startup Program of Continental.

