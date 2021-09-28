Autobooks, TD Bank Collaboration Wins Best Of Show At Finovate 2021

DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobooks today announced that they have snagged the "Best of Show" award at Finovate 2021 in New York, based on a demonstration of their platform collaboration with TD Bank.

Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks, co-presented with TD Bank's Head of Corporate Products and Services, Jo K Jagadish. The pair touched on the history of the project, and emphasized the importance of better serving small business relationships by providing bank customers with the tools they need to manage their small business: cash flow monitoring, real-time account balance information, and an active feed of customer payment history. These tools and others critical to small business management can now be accessed directly through TD Online Banking.

"Partnering with Autobooks was an opportunity to completely reimagine our small business checking experience," said Jagadish. "We're now providing our customers with a single pane of glass to view and manage their entire small business. This platform has increased relationship depth with our SMBs by 26%, and we were thrilled to share our successes at Finovate 2021."

"Small businesses are an enormous and diverse group with one thing in common - how they get paid is in a state of transition," said Robert. "Financial institutions must invest in digital-first experiences to meet SMBs where they, and their customers, are. By embedding our tools directly into their digital banking suite, TD is strengthening long-term relationships with these critical customers. We are thrilled to be recognized by Finovate for our collaboration with TD Bank."

Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Best of Show award winners are selected by audience members based on the quality of the demonstration and the potential impact for customers. Autobooks will also be participating in the inaugural SMBankingForward event October 5 and 6, a virtual forum for financial institution executives, digital providers and industry experts to discuss forces impacting small business banking, and to share strategies for countering disruption and sparking growth.

About Autobooks: Detroit-based Autobooks is a financial technology provider that helps small businesses across the country send professional online invoices and accept digital payments directly through their financial institution. In addition to offering online payment support, Autobooks also provides accounting, bill payment and financial reporting services as part of a single platform that integrates with the financial institution.

Please visit www.autobooks.co to learn more.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.5 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,220 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth ®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

