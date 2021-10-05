Autobooks Named To The 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Top Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Autobooks to the fourth annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "After being named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 last year, the 2020 class saw 17 companies go public and 25 get acquired. They also went on to raise over $25B in additional financing and forged more than 380 new partnerships after being recognized. The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

Autobooks is an embedded invoicing, payments and accounting platform that enables financial institutions to better serve and monetize small business relationships. Through its integrated receivables platform, the Detroit-based tech company empowers small businesses to easily accept online and in-app payments directly through their financial institution. Autobooks has grown exponentially, growing its roster of FI clients from 100 to over 500 through partnerships and collaborations with technology platforms such as Jack Henry's Banno Digital . Autobooks closed its Series B round in February 2021 and was recently awarded Best of Show at Finovate for its collaboration with TD Bank.

"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights, and humbled to be included with so many innovative fintech companies reshaping the future of finance," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "Autobooks started as a simple idea, to help small and micro-businesses get access to financial tools that allow them to improve cash flow and grow their business. Many small business owners are intimidated by finance and accounting and we felt we could make the biggest impact by enabling financial institutions to bring treasury and cash-management tools down market, without the jargon or complexity of using a product-led strategy. With better tools, we can help small businesses modernize the file cabinet, digitize invoices and payments and automate reconciliation - all from a provider they already know and trust."

About CB InsightsCB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Autobooks Detroit-based Autobooks is the industry's leading integrated payments provider, helping small businesses get paid and financial institutions stay ahead of the competition. Autobooks has three options for FI deployment. The first, embedded - is an invoicing and payment acceptance module that enables an FI to embed receivables capabilities alongside other payment services such as online bill pay and mobile remote deposit capture. The second, integrated - is a comprehensive cash flow management, accounting and financial reporting suite that helps an FI become the business owner's back office. Both the embedded and integrated solutions are delivered directly through the bank's existing digital banking channels. The third, hosted - is a "no-code" deployment built for large FIs that desire to get into the market quickly and cost-effectively.

Autobooks offers pre-built integrations to industry-leading core, digital banking and merchant processing solutions as well as dedicated go-to-market support, enabling financial institutions to better serve and monetize small business relationships in as little as 90 days. To learn more, ask your technology provider about Autobooks or visit https://www.autobooks.co.

