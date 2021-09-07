Auto-Tune® Developer Antares Audio Technology Launches Auto-Tune Vocodist, An Advanced Vocoder Modeling Plug-in

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vocoder produces one of the most recognizable vocal effects ever made—the original "robot voice" made famous on recordings by artists such as Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, and ELO. Auto-Tune Vocodist delivers the same legendary sounds of vintage vocoders in a new plug-in. Auto-Tune Vocodist is also the only vocoder modelling plug-in that has the full force and flexibility of Auto-Tune® built into the software. Now, you can create the vocoder effect and tune your vocals without ever leaving Vocodist, giving you more control over the unmistakable effect than ever possible.

Auto-Tune Vocodist delivers the legendary sound of vintage vocoders combined with the power of Auto-Tune built in.

Auto-Tune Vocodist also offers an expansive collection of the most essential vocoder models, a robust set of vocal effects, easy to use controls, and custom artist presets. Artists who contributed presets include P-Thugg (Chromeo) and producer Buddy Ross ( Frank Ocean). Users can also look forward to new Artist presets being introduced in the coming months.

"When most people think of the words "vocal effect," usually two sounds come to mind. The iconic "Auto-Tune effect," and the legendary sound of the vocoder," says Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies. He continues, "While there are similarities between them, they're both unique and essential effects for producing vocals. As the creators of Auto-Tune, it's only natural that we offer our own take on the vocoder. Auto-Tune Vocodist was developed by the same team behind Auto-Tune and is built to the same level of quality—and innovation—as our flagship products. Beyond just offering the classic vocoder sounds people expect, we've added the full power of Auto-Tune built in, as well as custom presets and an array of effects. So you'll be able to reproduce the legendary sound of the vocoder, but also have the creative tools to help you discover the next iconic vocal effect."

Auto-Tune Vocodist is already inspiring A-list producers like Buddy Ross, producer for artists including Frank Ocean, Haim, and Vampire Weekend. He says that, "Vocodist is really cool and has Auto-Tune baked-in, so beyond just tuning the vocal you can add character and synthesis to it." He goes on to say that, "I think a lot of other producers will like using Auto-Tune Vocodist because we always have to come up with new, fresh sounds. And this is a great way to do that."

Auto-Tune Vocodist is available exclusively with Auto-Tune Unlimited , the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, and free access to select future plug-ins from Antares. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers will now have access to Auto-Tune Vocodist and no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.

Download Vocodist here.

Features included with Auto-Tune Vocodist:

Classic Vocoder Models and Artist PresetsInstantly produce the iconic effect and explore countless creative possibilities with faithful reproductions of 20 legendary vocoders and more than 125 custom presets created by influential artists and producers.

Pitch Correction and the Auto-Tune EffectBuilt-in Auto-Tune technology enables you to blend your vocoded sound with the perfect amount of pitch correction to create the classic Auto-Tune effect, or apply it subtly with the Humanize parameter.

Output + FX SectionClassic analogue tube saturation, lush chorus, and mutative ring modulation are built in, helping you achieve any combination of subtle enhancements and extreme vocal mutations.

Pitch Control OptionsMultiple pitch tracking options let you control the pitch of your vocoded sound with your voice or with your favorite MIDI keyboard. The built-in 8-voice, dual oscillator helps you start vocoding immediately, or use any external audio source via sidechain input and explore.

Auto-Key CompatibilityAuto-Tune Vocodist is compatible with the Auto-Key plug-in and the Auto-Key Mobile app, saving you valuable time in the studio by detecting the key and scale of your music, and sending it to Vocodist with a single click.

Availability: 9/7/12

Price:Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr

