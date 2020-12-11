Auto Industry's Role In Canada's "A Healthy Environment And A Healthy Economy" Climate Change Plan

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Global Automakers of Canada, whose fifteen members represent the Canadian distributors of the world's leading automakers commented on the release of the federal government's "A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy" climate change plan.

"GHG emissions from new light-duty vehicles have decreased 21% since 2005 and automakers will continue to be part of Canada's climate change solutions," said David Adams, President and CEO. "Our members know that the future of light-duty vehicle transportation is decarbonized and they are doing their part with the introduction of more than 125 new zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) between now and 2025, however, the sale of ZEVs alone won't achieve the necessary emissions reductions. It will be important for the government to seek reductions from the heavy-duty and commercial on-road sectors, as well as the current on-road light duty vehicle fleet by getting older, more polluting vehicles off of the road," added Adams.

The transition to a decarbonized future of the automotive industry is revolutionary. It will require new or completely re-tooled assembly plants, new suppliers, new supply chains, re-trained workers at both the manufacturing and retail sales levels, robust charging (electric) and fueling (hydrogen) infrastructure, reliable supply of incentives at the manufacturer level to re-equip factories and at the consumer level to encourage the purchase of vehicles that currently have much higher prices. Additionally, investments in R&D and innovation in the decarbonized transportation space, along with the crucially important educational and awareness campaigns so that consumers not only understand the benefits of ZEVs, but also their own contribution to GHG emissions based on their vehicle choices specifically and their mobility choices generally.

"Vehicle manufacturers and distributors will continue to do their part in this transition, however it is essential that we have not only consultation but ongoing collaboration with the federal government - as well as the provinces - to achieve these challenging goals and targets," said Adams.

SOURCE Global Automakers of Canada