Auto Financial Group Partners With CRIF Select

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG) and CRIF Select announced a new partnership today. CRIF Select will now offer AFG's walk-away balloon and leasing programs through their 5,000 auto dealers and 140+ lender partners.

"We are excited to partner with CRIF select, which will allow us to meet the growing demand for residual based financing products by bringing our programs to even more consumers through CRIF's extensive dealer and lender network," says Richard Epley, CEO of AFG.

"We are excited about this new partnership with AFG in order to add value to both our lender and dealer partners," says Jeremy Engbrecht, President of CRIF Select. "AFG understands their space very well and is very client centric, which makes us like-minded partners."

About Auto Financial GroupAuto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

About CRIF Select CorpCRIF Select Corp is one of the nation's largest provider of indirect lending solutions to a number of the most successful U.S. financial institutions including banks and credit unions. CRIF Select combines technology and services such as Dealer Management, Paperless Loan Package Process and expert Consultation to support clients' indirect lending programs.

CRIF Select is part of CRIF Group, a global company specializing in credit bureau and business information, outsourcing and processing services, and credit solutions. For more information, visit www.crifselect.com

