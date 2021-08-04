Auto Financial Group Announces Q1-Q2 2021 Results

Houston, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q1-Q2 2021 today.

Houston, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q1-Q2 2021 today.

Throughout the first and second quarters of 2021, AFG signed eight new credit unions to its residual based financing programs including: DuPage Credit Union, Embarrass Vermillion Federal Credit Union, JACom Credit Union, LincOne Federal Credit Union, Timberland Federal Credit Union, CES Credit Union, and Guthrie Community Federal Credit Union signed up for the AFG Balloon Lending Program. These eight credit unions represent combined assets of over $11 billion and a reach increase of nearly 4 million consumers across seven states.

"Vehicle loans aren't a one-size-fits-all. With AFG, we saw an opportunity for a partnership that would enable our members to have more choices so that they can purchase the vehicle they want with a monthly payment they can afford." says Humberto Razo, Director of Card and Lending Services, DuPage Credit Union.

Learn more about AFG's programs at https://www.autofinancialgroup.com/products/

About Auto Financial GroupAuto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-financial-group-announces-q1-q2-2021-results-301348434.html

SOURCE Auto Financial Group