Autism Specialists Expanding Wisconsin Presence

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, an organization dedicated to helping children who are on the autism spectrum, has announced plans to open two new therapy centers in the Milwaukee area. These new centers will be led by clinical professionals who specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder. The company will open a Mequon location at 10532 N. Port Washington Road in December. In January, Caravel's team plans to open the doors to a Pewaukee clinic at 1155 Quail Court.

Caravel Autism Health was founded in Wisconsin by clinicians who specialize in working with children who have autism. These clinicians provide a comprehensive range of services designed to support children and their families. The team is trained to recognize the early signs of autism through a comprehensive evaluation process. If a diagnosis is confirmed, the team designs a customized treatment plan based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that helps children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

"For more than a decade, our team has been working closely with Wisconsin families to bring high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic services into local communities," said Mike Miller, CEO of Caravel Autism Health. "By opening new centers, we can ensure that children in the local community have access to the expert resources they need."

"ABA therapy is nothing short of life-changing for the children we serve, especially when we can provide treatment in the early developmental years," explained Jenn Storlie, MS, BCBA, who is a regional director for Caravel Autism Health in Wisconsin. "Our new Milwaukee-area centers will feature colorful, child-friendly spaces where our specialists can work one-on-one with kids on the spectrum to help them learn, grow, and thrive."

Caravel Autism Health invites parents and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 920-581-3188 or visit https://www.caravelautism.com/.

About Caravel Autism Health

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autism-specialists-expanding-wisconsin-presence-301185048.html

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health