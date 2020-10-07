Autism License Plate Helps 25 Florida Nonprofits

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds from Florida Autism Specialty License Plate sales, administered by Arc Broward, provided $113,365 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations throughout Florida serving individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

"It is wonderful to be able to provide funds to these organizations especially during COVID19, and to continue to add to the thousands of autism license plates on the roads that help generate these funds and awareness," explains Autism Grants Council Chair, Dennis Haas

The Autism Services Grant Council is proud to announce the 2020 grant recipients from all over Florida:

Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center

The Association for the Development of the Exceptional, Inc.

The Friendship Journey, Inc.

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families

The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project

Friendship Circle of Miami, Inc.

Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County

Beyond the Spectrum, Inc.

Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS)

Exceptional Fitness Life

Autism Society of the Keys

Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Inc.

EXCEPTIONAL ENSEMBELL INC

Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy, Inc.

The HEAL Foundation Inc.

The Learning Academy @ USF and MacDonald Training Center

The Jericho School

Florida Disabled Outdoors Association

Autism Pensacola, Inc.

Family Initiative, Inc.

Marion Therapeutic Riding Association

BASCA, Inc. (Building Abilities of Special Children & Adults)

Jacksonville School for Autism (JSA)

Els for Autism Foundation

Unicorn Children's Foundation

The Autism Specialty license plate is available through autismlicenseplate.com, as well as the Indian River Tax Collector offices. Supporters can also donate to autism services when renewing their automotive registration or purchasing replacement licenses through the use of the "check boxes" on the forms.

For more information, visit autismlicenseplate.com. To request an interview with a representative from the Autism Services Grant Council or a 2020-2021 recipient, please contact Kendra Spangler at kspangler@arcbroward.com.

The Autism Services Grants Council was created by the Florida Legislature in 2009 to implement and oversee a grants process for the distribution of funds generated from the sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate.

The primary purpose of the Council is to fund service programs for grants to nonprofit organizations to operate direct services programs for individuals with autism and related disabilities in Florida including direct services, evaluation, training, and awareness.

The amount of funds available through the grant process is dependent on the amount of revenue generated by sales of the Florida Support Autism Programs Specialty License Plate. The Autism Services Grants Council is administered by Arc Broward, an IRS exempt Section 501(c)(3), Florida nonprofit organization.

