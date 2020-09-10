Authors Release New Children's Book "When Michelle Met The Queen"

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At what age for a child should parents address the history of slavery in the Americas?

Announcing the arrival of the new children's book When Michelle Met the Queen!

Co-authors, Pauline Shore who lives in Stratford, Ontario, and Shelley Dieterichs who lives in St. Louis, Missouri, met many years ago when Shelley and her husband travelled to Stratford to attend the Stratford Theatre Festival. Both Pauline and Shelley shared their response to seeing the photos of Michelle Obama and the Queen warmly greeting one another when these gracious ladies met in England, in 2009. Pauline and Shelley created this story for children around that event - but felt that it would appeal to children from 8 to 80!

When Michelle Met the Queen is a charming story of how Michelle Obama's and Queen Elizabeth II's families linked with one another across time. After the first Queen Elizabeth of England's death, Britain became involved in the slave trade from Africa to the colonies. First Lady Michelle Obama's great, great grandfather was a slave, and it was after many years of struggle and hardship that her family finally saw blacks gain freedom in the U.S.

Shelley and Pauline believe it is the responsibility of whites to expose the injustices perpetrated against people of color over the centuries, and to stand up for the resulting injustice and inequity we see today. They know you will want copies of this interesting and timely story. When Michelle Met the Queen may be purchased online at goodbuddynotes.com (please notify Shelley to set up a wholesale account for retailers), and also at michelleobamachildrensbook.com. Please contact the website with questions or for more information.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the book will be donated to the Obama Foundation.

