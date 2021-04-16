Authority Software Announces General Availability Of Workforce Management Solution At SWPP

SUNRISE, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Software, a leading global provider of workforce optimization solutions for enterprise contact centers, today announced the general availability of Authority Workforce Management. Authority's workforce management solution rounds out an offering of established industry applications that include quality recording management, customer relationship management, and rapid applications development.

"We are thrilled to enter this arena and to offer an alternative to existing legacy solutions that at their core, are premise based. Our WFM is 100% cloud native, designed by WFM subject matter experts, and built by us from the ground up with nothing bolted on," said Lou Mandic, the company's chief executive officer. "Our domain expertise in the contact center industry goes back decades, and in designing this solution we sought to make improvements in available functionality, efficiency, and cost."

Authority WFM eliminates the need for spreadsheets as part of the everyday life of workforce management professionals, is easy to learn, and is faster than any other WFM solution on the market today with proprietary technology that levels calculation intensive processes, resulting in unprecedented speed in forecasting. "Our time to launch can be measured in days, not months. Coupled with our concurrent licensing model, our WFM solution is the most cost effective to implement and use. Billing for named agents is an extremely dated model that only serves to eat into a contact center's profit margins. Our solutions are scalable, and our customers only pay for what they are using in any given month."

Recently listed in the "Vendors to Watch" category of DMG Consulting LLC's 2021 - 2022 Workforce Management Product and Market Report, Authority Software will be demonstrating its solution at SWPP's 2021 Virtual Summit for Workforce Management, which runs from April 5-27, 2021.

About Authority Software

Authority Software is a global leader in 100% cloud-based workforce optimization solutions that increase productivity, maximize efficiency, and empower agents to deliver the best possible customer experience. Built from the ground up by experts in the industry, Authority solutions scale quickly and easily to meet the unique needs of customers including Fortune 500 companies, BPOs, and contact centers across all industries. www.authoritysoftware.com

Media Contact: Heather TurbevilleAuthority Software hturbeville@authoritysoftware.com 954-900-9973 ext 710

