Authority Brands Acquires STOP Restoration

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, LLC announced today the purchase of Service Team of Professionals ("STOP" or "STOP Restoration"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the seventh brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with STOP Restoration representing the company's ninth brand in its home service portfolio.

For decades, STOP Restoration has been helping clients transform disasters into peace of mind. Based in Indiana and currently operating in 31 territories across the U.S., STOP's trained franchise professionals understand how stressful fire, water and mold damage can be and bring a depth in management and professionalism that makes the restoration process as easy as possible. The company is committed to providing the restoration services their customers need with the compassion and understanding they deserve.

Authority Brands' companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Monster Tree Service, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") and tree care sectors, respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

"We're thrilled to add STOP Restoration to the Authority Brands portfolio. Their commitment to customer service and professionalism make them a standout brand in the industry. We're excited to be working with their experienced team and look forward to helping them grow their presence across the U.S.," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands.

"The addition of a restoration brand is key to enhance Authority Brands' offering to existing franchisees and their customers. Based on STOP's impressive track record, we're confident that this partnership will further strengthen Authority Brands' network," said Ashish Karandikar, Partner at Apax Partners.

"We're excited to be joining Authority Brands as its newest home service company. With the robust marketing, operations and IT resources now available to us, we're eager to continue our growth and propel our success as we work to further our position as a leader in the industry," said Brian Clark, President at STOP Restoration.

Boxwood Partners represented STOP Restoration and acted as their financial advisor for the transaction.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include nine leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. See https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/ for more information.

