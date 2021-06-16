Author Of Perilous Pills Warns Public About Fluoroquinolone Antibiotic Harm

EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Beardsley Heise discovered that opioids aren't the only dangerous drugs after she took a commonly-prescribed fluoroquinolone antibiotic called Levaquin and developed severe tendinitis.

EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Beardsley Heise discovered that opioids aren't the only dangerous drugs after she took a commonly-prescribed fluoroquinolone antibiotic called Levaquin and developed severe tendinitis. Heise started investigating and discovered hundreds of thousands had been harmed by these drugs, which include Cipro and Avelox. Extensive research resulted in a book called Perilous Pills, Protecting Yourself from Fluoroquinolone Injury . ( $19.95 Birdseed)

"Suffering caused by this class of antibiotics is widespread and ugly," says the journalist. "Patient symptoms include brain fog, peripheral neuropathy, tinnitus, rapid heart rate, head pressure, inability to walk, nightmares, severe rash, cardiac shock, aortic aneurysm and the most common injury -- torn Achilles' tendons."

Read more about what's in the book.

Hundreds of millions of prescriptions have been written for fluoroquinolones since the 1990s to treat pneumonia, sinusitis, bronchitis, skin infections, prostatitis, urinary tract infections and kidney infections, according to Dr. Charles Bennett, MD, PhD, MPP, director of the Center for Medication Safety and Efficacy at the University of South Carolina. He brought a recent whistleblower lawsuit against the makers of fluoroquinolones, claiming that they were fully-aware of adverse events caused by these drugs but continue to market them without warnings.

Patients report that doctors often brush off their complaints, leading them to resources that include more than 60 Facebook sites, or signing up for fluoroquinolone newsletters such as found at www.perilouspills.com .

Heise points out that injuries have been caused for decades without relief as pharmaceutical companies have continued to rake in billions of dollars of profits from these harmful medications even though they were cognizant of extensive injuries reported in numerous studies and research.

Perilous Pills exposes how:

Pharmaceutical companies promote profit above safety

The FDA unreliably regulates drugs with ineffective warnings

Hospitals and elder institutions dispense fluoroquinolones unnecessarily

Pharmacies may disregard safe pill procedures

The author reveals research that suggests fluoroquinolone antibiotics may even alter your DNA .

"Changing your DNA without your permission is immoral and invasive beyond description," she says.

Much more attention and research are needed, according to the author.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/author-of-perilous-pills-warns-public-about-fluoroquinolone-antibiotic-harm-301314016.html

