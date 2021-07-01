Author J.A.Victor Releases The First Installment Of His "Gospel Of Creation" Book Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian apologists have, for centuries, employed various philosophies and sheer logic to demonstrate God's existence. And their efforts are maybe best represented in Thomas Aquinas's thirteenth century masterwork, The Summa Theologica. But while his arguments remain valid, modern science seems to be impressed only by those things that can be detected by the senses, theories that can be measured and tested. And so the search has been on to find one.

To this end, there have been many valiant efforts. And one, in particular, became the basis for the movie, The Genesis Code. It proposed a relationship between the six biblical days of creation and a mathematical algorithm known as the Fibonacci Series. And this theory definitely has merit. But resting on only six, hugely speculative, data points, it's hardly what science would call conclusive proof.

Working independently, but on a similar track, J.A.Victor has uncovered a comparatively simpler mathematical correlation that takes the Creation epic all the way into New Testament times, where 36 additional data points produce the falsifiable, empirical proof the world has so desperately sought. And with 34 of those dates landing on Jewish holidays, O does it deliver on expectations. The Gospel of Creation actually does read like a fifth Gospel, starting at the dawn of time and adding clarity to the Bible at every turn. And maybe its most remarkable feature is that it does it all without laying the foundation for some crazy new cult, as have so many failed attempts of the past.

In other words, it performs exactly as one would expect of a mathematical algorithm given us by God. And if that is not enough, it also has a lot to say to us today. Destined to stand beside the great scientific advances of the ages, The Gospel of Creation has the potential to change the way the world thinks about everything.

The Gospel of Creation - Part 1: Exploring the Word's Forgotten Scientific SideBy J.A.Victor ISBN: 978-1-4808-9734-2 (softcover)Available through Archway Publishing and all major book sellers

About the author A former atheist, former seminarian, Univ. of Mich. alumnus and chemical engineer by trade, J.A. Victor brings a unique and refreshing scientific perspective to the field of biblical exegesis. His research for the book series began from a fundamental discovery in 1992 that culminated, four years later, in a conversion experience punctuated by the epiphany that the biblical Creation epic did not conclude until Christ's declaration, "It is finished", at the Cross. This crucial, final insight made Victor's discoveries self-sustaining, transforming his role, in the process, to mere stenographer transcribing what a mathematical formula of divine origin was saying. And as might be expected, it has a great deal to say. To learn more please visit … https://www.gospelofcreation.com/part-1.

