Author Heather Lean Helps Children Deal With The Loss Of A Loved One

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As adults, we all understand the gravity when it comes to losing a parent or loved one. We can sadly comprehend the way death works. But how does such a complex concept get taught to children? We wondered the same thing until Heather Lean came into the picture.

After Heather lost both her mother and mother-in-law in a short time period, the attorney and mother of two told her children stories to help them deal with death, and to have a better understanding of the emotions they were feeling. Her husband, upon hearing his wife's meaningful words, told her what a wonderful book they would make - and what started as a simple poem explaining that their grandmothers would still be with them grew into something far bigger.

Lean has written two books that have helped shape so many children and families' lives for the better. In her unforgettable children's books Angel Grandma and Angel Grandpa, Lean aims to connect children with their feelings and memories of loved ones who have passed away. She reminds them that although their family members might be gone, they are never forgotten and they're always with us. These beautiful poems even incorporate activity pages so children can reflect after reading.

Writing about death isn't easy and writing it for children is even more difficult. Lean stated that it challenged her because you need to leave children with hope and come from a place of love, not fear. An important reminder to adults as well as children, Lean emphasizes that death may be scary and hard, but dealing with it is truly about our perspective.

Beyond the soothing message received by those who open these books, readers will also be met with exceptional visual imagery. Angel Grandpa and Angel Grandma are accompanied by elegant, realistic, jaw-dropping illustrations that bring an overwhelming sense of warmth to the books.

Heather also recently released a book called Little Hands which reminds us that life moves quickly, and that it's important to stay grounded in the present. These lessons are keenly relevant to all our lives, especially after a momentous year like this last one.

All three books are available on the Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream website.

