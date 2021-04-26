Author Gets Inspiration For Book From Daughters Birthday Party

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of children/young adult authors, names like Judy Blume, JK Rawling, Rick Riordan and Jeff Kinney come to mind.

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of children/young adult authors, names like Judy Blume, JK Rawling, Rick Riordan and Jeff Kinney come to mind. Few in literary circles, prior to early March 2021, had ever heard the name Ileana Drobkin. But, a request from her daughter for a particularly themed birthday cake ignited a tiny spark and the COVID-19 lockdown provided the fuel, turning it into an inspirational firestorm.

After a year of writing and editing, Ileana published her story - The Pirate Queen: In Search of the Orbs.

Ileana Drobkin was born in San Luis Obispo, California, but grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she became a well-known businesswoman, political consultant, Nevada State Supreme Court appointed foreclosure mediator during the housing crisis and appointed by the Governor of Nevada as Chair of the regulatory body for all the taxicab companies in Clark County. Becoming an author was the last thing she would have ever imagined in her successful career.

"I draw, for my kids mainly and that transitioned into making birthday cakes, so my daughter asked for a girl pirate themed birthday cake for her 11th birthday and what I didn't know at the time was that cake would be the beginning of one Captain Sofia Bonny Rose," stated Ileana.

The story centers around Captain Sofia Bonny Rose, an impulsive warrior of the high seas. She leads a colorful crew of pirates and has help from some powerful allies as she finds herself traversing the globe in search of the all-powerful orbs; the key to unlocking mysteries of her past and saving the future of an entire people all while battling her maniacal enemies. This is a swashbuckling tale with a twist.

"I started writing and I wrote and wrote then deleted it all and started again and again and again. Then one day, something happened, I wrote a paragraph I really liked and that became the new beginning," concluded Ileana.

She is hoping her experience will inspire others to reach beyond their normal and strive for what could be. She is currently writing a sequel to the Pirate Queen.

The book is available on Amazon Pirate Queen Book Here. Website: https://ileanadrobkin.com Video Link: Author Interview

