Author And Inventor Simenona Martinez Publishes Five New Books

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist and author Simenona Martinez recently published five books, showcasing her range and diversity as a creative genius. These latest releases bring her total to 19 published books, all within the past three years. Her highly anticipated tenth art compilation book, Anonemis VIII highlights her versatility in the visual arts, particularly in the world of abstract art. The artist's unique style is on display throughout this masterpiece of a book. Like her past releases in the Anonemis collection, it is series of works that include both digital and traditional works of paintings, drawings, and mixed media. The Anonemis, the first book in the series was published in 2018.

The Misspellings of Simenona Volume 3 and Articles of Incorporation truly invite the reader into the author's literary mind. Misspellings is the third installment in the series which includes a diverse range of poetry and prose pieces, taking the reader on a whimsical ride, and displaying a unique sense of expression, reflection and colorful hope in a black and white world. Articles of Incorporation is a collection of writing previously published on Certainly Her, Simenona's magazine which is centered around female empowerment. Certainly Her was established in 2013, and through the works of dozens of contributing authors, has inspired women across the globe.

The Studies and Innovations of Simenona Martinez, Volume 2 is the second release in the series that highlights the inventor's contributions to science, technology, politics, etc. It is this series which truly displays the diversity of Simenona's strengths and provides a glimpse into her innovative thought process. Simenona is the founder of Scigenity Tech, which develops cutting edge devices, components and software used in a variety of industries. In addition, she founded the firm Anonemis Research as a vehicle to drive scientific studies and advancements in technology, medicine, psychology, physics and astronomy.

Simenona's fifth recent release, In the Interests of Comedy, Volume 2, shows another side of the multifaceted creator. This is the second book of this comedy series, which is filled with hilarious jokes, and witty one-liners. Simenona's comedic style includes a mix of observational comedy, sarcasm, and alternative comedy. Her background in improv helped to lay the groundwork for her comedic writing. Simenona made her television debut in 2003 on the WB20, however, she is most well-known for hosting the show, "Behind the Ears" on the Disney Channel, and for her role in Alex Cross, in 2012.

