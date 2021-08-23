Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

LA CROSSE, Wis., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry's leading data solutions provider, today announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership.

Through ContactVia, customers can choose email, text, or telephone as their preferred communications channel and select the type of information they receive, such as service reminders, recall repair updates, or new or used vehicle purchase opportunities. In addition, consumers have complete visibility into what and how their information is shared with other service providers. This is an important step in helping car dealers work with customers to securely manage their personal information.

Once consumers have shared their preferences, automotive retailers can easily access preference data for internal use or securely provide data to customer-approved solution providers reaching out to consumers on the dealer's behalf. Consumers and dealers can manage access to data at any time using ContactVia's shared preference portal, a user-friendly web interface.

"Today's consumers want personalized and reliable experiences for their buying needs. Now more than ever, consumers want to have a say in how they interact with organizations and how their personal information is used," said Authenticom Founder and CEO Stephen Cottrell. "ContactVia provides the easy button to assist sellers in creating a preference-based communication relationship with their customers. Ultimately, this will help strengthen relationships "

ContactVia is integrated directly into DealerVault by Authenticom, the company's cloud-based web platform. DealerVault, which leverages Microsoft Azure, allows its dealership partners to conveniently view and modify current data feeds, check the status of its ongoing vendor programs, disable access when needed, and manage multiple stores with the simple click of a button.

By allowing customers to provide input into how they want to receive information, automotive retailers will be able to significantly streamline marketing efforts. Knowing which customers want to receive email offers, for example, will significantly increase effectiveness of these campaigns. For dealers, the process is further simplified because ContactVia has been integrated into Authenticom's DealerVault data management system.

While Authenticom's initial customers for ContactVia will be automotive retailers, the company is developing the solution for use in other consumer-based industries, as well.

"Meeting consumers where they want to interact isn't specific to just the auto industry," Cottrell said. "It's a universal phenomenon that all marketers need to embrace. Meeting your customers on their terms strengthens relationships and leads to more business."

Since 2002, Authenticom has been expanding its family of products to support their mission of connecting the world to data. Their emphasis in providing visibility, transparency, and control to customers has allowed organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations and partnerships.

For more information, visit https://www.contactvia.com or call (866) 289-3283.

