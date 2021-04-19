Australis Capital To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 20th

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australis Capital Inc. (CSE: AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) ("AUSA" or the "Company), an innovation driven multi state operator headquartered in Nevada, focused on the global cannabis industry, today announced that Jon Paul, the Company's CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20 th.

DATE: Tuesday, April 20 th TIME: 3 PM EST LINK: https://bit.ly/31A39N3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

April 19 - Announced Major Deal with Copperstate Farms, Snowflake, Arizona

Contract worth up to $6 million over two years

over two years Top cannabis producer in Arizona

ALPS to build major cultivation facility

Includes manufacturing design and construction of manufacturing facility as well

April 12 - Appointed Dr. Jason Dyck as Chief Science Office

Reflecting importance of medical cannabis business

Establishes credibility in European markets

Access to deep industry-relevant medical research

Strengthens ability to do due diligence on science-based innovations

March 24 - Completed First Stage in Green Therapeutics Llc Acquisition

First step: Acquired subsidiary of Green Therapeutics

Second step: after regulatory approval, complete acquisition of GT itself

Marks the Company's entry into the U.S. cannabis space as an operator - transitioning away from its previous identity as an investor

March 9 - Completed Acquisition of 51% Interest in ALPS

Option to acquire remaining 49%

ALPS is also a foundational piece in the Company's unique expansion strategy

Provides access North American and global players in the cannabis space

ALPS' IP key element in negotiating low-cost streaming deals

Upon completion of the transaction, Terry Booth was appointed as the Company's CEO

March 3 - Entered into Plant Tissue Culture Joint Venture with 3 Rivers Biotech

PTC entails growing a plant from a small number of cells, rather than from seeds or clones.

PTC has numerous benefits with a significant positive impact on growers' economic returns

Unique company, one of few, if any, that are able to do tissue culture for cannabis at commercial scale

About Australis Capital Inc.

AUSA is laser focused on a growth strategy towards establishing a highly competitive and profitable MSO in the U.S. and the global cannabis markets. AUSA's business lines and assets include a 51% ownership interest in ALPS with an option to acquire the remaining 49%, along with investments in Cocoon, Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green and land assets in Washington. AUSA has also completed the first phase in the transaction to acquire Green Therapeutics LLC, an award-winning MSO with operations in Nevada, and is taking steps to operationalize related assets in California, Oklahoma and Missouri. The Company also owns the iconic Mr. Natural Brand, has a joint venture partnership with 3 Rivers Biotech for plant tissue culture, genetics clean-up and micro propagation.

The Company's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF".

Forward-Looking Statement This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the timing and ability to close the proposed transaction; the anticipated development of the GT business and its ability to grow revenues; the proposed transaction being immediately accretive to the Company's financial position; the ability of the Company to scale up the GT assets across multiple jurisdictions; the ability for the Company to be able to execute on its plans for expansion in Oklahoma, Missouri, Nevada, California and other markets; the impact of the changes to U.S. federal and state developments with respect to the cannabis industry and the opportunities this may present for the Company; and the Company's current liquidity. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. legal changes relating to the cannabis industry proceeding as anticipated; and the Company's continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

