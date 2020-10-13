Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back For 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 28th year, the world's most popular calendar is back for 2021.

2019 and early 2020 was a particularly devastating time, and the world grieved with Australia as we suffered through catastrophic bushfires, and an estimated loss of 1 billion animals from our diverse native wildlife. While the fires may have gone, the destroyed bushland has made it impossible for many of the displaced wildlife to return to their natural habitat.

"No one was left unaffected watching our precious wildlife trying to escape from the bushfires, and the loss of wildlife is beyond comprehension. Everyone at the Australian Firefighters Calendar decided that all our efforts needed to be focussed on Australian Wildlife this year." David Rogers - Director - Australian Firefighters Calendar.

In response, this year we have produced 6 unique calendars including 2 new versions. The new 'Hero' calendar honours the hard work of Australian firefighters throughout this crisis, while the new 'Animal Lovers' calendar puts a diverse range of Australian Wildlife, adorable rescue and therapy animals and other iconic animal images in the spotlight.

Our popular cat and dog calendars are returning, but with a bit of a twist. As Covid-19 restricted our access to many rescue animals, the Australian public were asked to bring their own rescued furry friends to the photoshoot to help create these calendars. Funds raised will allow us to help less fortunate animals find a new home through rescue organisations like Safe Haven Animal Rescue and All Breeds Canine Rescue.

This year the popular Animal Lovers Calendar will be more important than ever. The 2021 Animal Lovers Calendar will play a vital role in treating injured wildlife from the recent fires. Funds from last year's 2020 calendar helped pay for new equipment and supplies as for nearly 6 months, Dr Michael Pyne and his team of vets and volunteers worked around the clock to save streams of koalas, wombats, kangaroos and birdlife.

"The support from the donations the calendar provided were vital through the bushfires, supplies were very limited and the injection of funds from the calendar helped save many animals." Dr Michael Pyne - Head Vet - Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

This year the 2021 calendars will be donating to the native animal charities that are vital to supporting the fragile wildlife. One of these is the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, where Dr Stephen Van Mil and his team are building Australia's first mobile Wildlife hospital, which will make it possible for the Mobile Hospital to be rushed to wherever the wildlife emergency is.

"After fighting the fires and witnessing the suffering of the wildlife, my crew and I felt compelled to do more. We donated money to care for a koala called Anwen and after seeing first-hand the work carried out by the volunteers at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, our perspective on the protection of our wildlife has been changed forever." Cameron Simpson - Leading Firefighter - Fire Rescue New South Wales.

Below are some of the small, locally based wildlife organisations the 2021 calendars are also committed to supporting. Staffed by people dedicated to saving Australian wildlife in their areas, these groups work tirelessly to ensure all wildlife is cared for until it is released back to the bush and sea.

One of these wonderful groups is the Australian Seabird Rescue. Cathy Gilmore is the co-ordinator of ASR and has dedicated 35 years of her life to rescuing birds, pelicans, turtles and endangered sea life in the Central Coast area, a small town north of Sydney.

The 2021 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be supporting the following organisations;

Native Animal Rescue - Western AustraliaWildcare Inc - Northern TerritorySafe Haven Animal Rescue - QueenslandRACQ - QueenslandRural Aid - AustraliaKids with Cancer Foundation - Australia

