Australian Cards And Payments Market Report 2020: Current And Forecast Values For Debit, Credit And Charge Cards Sectors

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Australian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2016-20e).The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes. This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Australian cards and payments industry, including -

Current and forecast values for each market in the Australian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

E-commerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Australian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

To offer enhanced convenience and encourage electronic payments for low-value transactions, in February 2018 the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and its Payments System Board rolled out a new payments infrastructure known as NPP. The service allows users to make payments and transfer funds in real-time 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Developed by SWIFT in collaboration with 13 members of Australia's financial services industry, the platform allows users to enter the recipient's mobile phone number or email address to transfer money. The service is now offered by over 90 financial institutions, with over 5 million accounts created since launch. In June 2019 , NPP QR code standards were released, which enable payment providers to develop and offer QR code-based instant payment solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

CBA

Westpac

ANZ

NAB

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Credit unions and building societies

Suncorp

Heritage Bank

Bank of Queensland

Citibank

HSBC

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

eftpos

Diners Club

