Australia's Field Solutions Group Selects Allot Secure To Provide Consumer And SMB Cybersecurity Services

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Allot Ltd. Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Field Solutions Group (ASX: FSG), Australia's leading rural, regional, and remote challenger telecommunications carrier, has selected Allot Secure to protect the company's fixed broadband consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers against a broad range of cyber threats.

"With network-based cybersecurity services, Field Solutions Group will have a zero-touch solution that makes customer onboarding easy," said Daniel Keidar, Head of Sales, Oceania for Allot. "The Allot cybersecurity solution will help Field Solutions Group to protect their customers while generating new revenue."

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. The NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices. For SMB customers, NetworkSecure offers content filtering which can be configured to manage the types of content being consumed by groups or individual employees. Field Solutions Group with also deploy Allot EndpointSecure, to ensure that their customers are protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider's network. Field Solutions and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

"Our customers need comprehensive cybersecurity protection and parental controls, We look forward to our partnership with Allot and to bringing Allot's advanced technology solution to our customers. It's a win-win proposition," said Philippe Benoliel, Chief Operating Officer at Field Solutions Group.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers Globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

