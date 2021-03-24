Australia Hand Sanitizer Markets Report 2020: Spike In The Demand For The Hand Sanitizers Resulted In A Massive Countrywide Shortage

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Hand Sanitizer Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Product Form, by Distribution Channel, by End Users, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Hand Sanitizer Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Product Form, by Distribution Channel, by End Users, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Hand Sanitizer Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2026.

The Australia hand sanitizer market is anticipated to register substantial growth over the coming years. Hand sanitizers are used in wide applications such as hospitals, clinics, hotels, and restaurants across the country. Washing hands at regular intervals of time, maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation have become an important aspect of people's daily life.

Further, improvement in living standards and rising disposable income of the people are some other factors that would lead to the growth of the hand sanitizer market in Australia during the forecast period.

In recent months, on account of the novel coronavirus outbreak Australia registered a spike in infections and death rates which resulted in surge in demand for sanitizers. A sudden spike in the demand for the hand sanitizers resulted in a massive countrywide shortage.

However, to ensure an adequate supply of hand sanitizers for domestic consumers the government, and manufacturers are ramping up their production to cope with the increased demand in the country. With the ongoing situation, significant growth is expected in the hand sanitizer market in Australia in 2020.

By product form, the gel-based hand sanitizers held the highest market revenue share in 2019 while the market share for spray and other segments showed up strong market penetration due to widespread adoption by commercial and individual users. By product type, the alcohol-based sanitizers are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to their growing usage on account of more effectiveness of such sanitizers in killing harmful germs.

The Australia Hand Sanitizer market report comprehensively covers the market by product type, product form, distribution channel and end users. The Australia Hand Sanitizer market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Australia Hand Sanitizer market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market overview, market forecast, market share and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1. Report Description2.2. Key Highlights of The Report2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation2.4. Research Methodology2.5. Assumptions

3. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Overview3.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, 2016-2026F3.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share, By Product Type, 2019 & 2026F3.3. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share, By Product Form, 2019 & 2026F3.4. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2026F3.5. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share, By End Users, 2019 & 2026F3.6. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market-Industry Life Cycle3.7. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market-Porter's Five Forces

4. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics4.1. Impact Analysis4.2. Market Drivers4.3. Market Restraints

5. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Trends

6. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, By Product Type6.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Non-Alcohol Based, 2016-2026F6.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Alcohol Based, 2016-2026F

7. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, By Product Form7.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Gel, 2016-2026F7.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Foam, 2016-2026F7.3. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Spray, 2016-2026F7.4. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Others, 2016-2026F

8. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, By Distribution Channel8.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Online, 2016-2026F8.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Offline, 2016-2026F

9. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Overview, By End Users9.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Healthcare End Users, 2016-2026F9.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Domestic Household End Users, 2016-2026F9.3. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Educational Institution End Users, 2016-2026F9.4. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Hospitality End Users, 2016-2026F9.5. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Revenues, By Other End Users, 2016-2026F

10. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Key Performance Indicators10.1. Australia Healthcare Sector Outlook10.2. Australia Hospitality Sector Outlook

11. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Opportunity Assessment11.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Opportunity Assessment, By Product Type, 2026F11.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2026F

12. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Competitive Landscape12.1. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters12.2. Australia Hand Sanitizer Market Ranks, By Company, 2019

13. Company Profiles13.1. Schulke Australia Pvt Limited13.2 Care Line Australia Pvt Limited13.3. Ego Pharma Australia Pvt Limited13.4. Colgate Palmolive Australia Pvt Limited13.5. ALDI Australia Pvt Limited13.6. Sukin Australia Private Ltd13.7. PZ Cussons Australia Private Ltd13.8. Reckitt Benckiser Australia Pvt Ltd13.9. Unilever Australasia Private Limited13.10. GOJO Australasia Pvt Limited

14. Key Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un2yut

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-hand-sanitizer-markets-report-2020-spike-in-the-demand-for-the-hand-sanitizers-resulted-in-a-massive-countrywide-shortage-301254963.html

SOURCE Research and Markets