Australia Electric Motor Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027 - Demand For Electric Motors Increased Owing To The Growth Of Industries Such As Mining And Construction

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Electric Motor Market (2021-2027): By Motor Type, By Output Power, By Voltage Range, By Application, By Speed (RPM), And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's Electric Motor Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-27. The demand for electric motors increased owing to the growth of industries such as mining and construction which grew by 14.2% and 6.0% respectively in 2020.

Furthermore, the Australian automobile market showed positive signs with a 13% increase in sales compared to Q1 2020, and government regulation to optimize the energy consumption are major factors contributing to the growth of the electric motor market in Australia.

The Australian Electric Motor Market thoroughly covers the market by motor type, output, voltage and industries. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Australia Electric Motor Market Synopsis

Australia's Electric Motor Market witnessed a standard growth in recent years on account of the growing demand for electric motors due to the expansion of industrial activities such as mining, automotive, packaging, power generation, consumer appliances and manufacturing.

Further, underpinned by increased demand for HVAC systems from the residential sector and the rising inclination of the automobile industry towards electric vehicles, the demand for electric motors is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

However, the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 resulted in turmoil for the industrial sector due to the lockdown measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus, which in turn led to a downfall in revenue of the products during the pandemic. Although, with the gradual upliftment of lockdown restrictions, sales of electric motors have begun to get back on track as operations in industries and construction resumed, which led the market back to its growth trajectory.

Market Analysis by Products

By motor type, AC motor has the majority of market revenue share in the overall market revenues in 2020 owing to its surging demand in industries for automation and electrification. However, the growing popularity of DC motors due to their high efficiency and wide demand in electric vehicles are likely to drive the DC motor's market revenue size over the coming years.

By voltage, the low voltage motor has the majority of market revenue share owing to its wide applicability in consumer electronics products, owing to the rise in online consumer sales, which grew by 25.8% in the year 2020 and the same trend is projected in the coming years, leading to high demand for low voltage motors in the country.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Company Profiles

ABB Australia Pty Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Nidec Motor Corporation

Regal Beloit Australia Pty Ltd

Rockwell Automation Australia Ltd

Siemens Ltd.

Techtop Australia Pty Ltd

TECO Australia Pty. Ltd.

Toshiba Australia Pty Ltd

WEG Australia Pty Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Report Description2.2 Key Highlights of the Report2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation2.4 Research Methodology2.5 Assumptions

3. Australia Electric Motor Market Overview3.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F3.2 Australia Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle3.3 Australia Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces3.4 Australia Electric Motor Market Ecosystem

4. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Australia Electric Motor Market

5. Australia Electric Motor Market Dynamics5.1 Impact Analysis5.2 Market Drivers5.3 Market Restraints

6. Australia Electric Motor Market Trends and Evolution

7. Australia Electric Motor Market Overview, By Motor Types7.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenue Share & Volume Share, By Motor Type, 2020 & 2027F7.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, By Motor Type, 2017-2027F7.2.1 Australia Alternate Current (AC) Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, 2017-2027F7.2.2 Australia Direct Current (DC) Electric Motor Market Revenues & Volume, 2017 -2027F

8. Australia Electric Motor Market Overview, By Output8.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Output, 2020 & 2027F8.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Output, 2017-2027F8.2.1 Australia Integrated Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F8.2.2 Australia Frictional Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

9. Australia Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage9.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2020 & 2027F9.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2017-2027F9.2.1 Australia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F9.2.2 Australia Medium Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F9.2.3 Australia High Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

10. Australia Electric Motor Market Overview, By Industries10.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Industries, 2020 & 2027F10.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industries, 2017-2027F10.2.1 Australia Industrial Process Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F10.2.2 Australia HVAC Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F10.2.3 Australia Consumer Appliances Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F10.2.4 Australia Power Generation Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F10.2.5 Australia Automotive Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F10.2.6 Australia Others Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2017-2027F

11. Australia Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

12. Australia Electric Motor Market - Opportunity Assessment12.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Motor Type, 2027F12.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Output, 2027F12.3 Australia Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2027F12.4 Australia Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Industries, 2027F

13. Australia Electric Motor Market - Competitive Landscape13.1 Australia Electric Motor Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 202013.2 Australia Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters13.3 Australia Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

14. Company Profiles

