Australia Diabetes Market Report 2020-2025 With Company Overview, Recent Developments & Financial Insights Of 14 Key Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Diabetes Market, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by the year 2025. Australia ranked seventh in the world for the prevalence of type 1 diabetes in children and 6th highest for incidence. There is also rising prevalence of particularly type 2 diabetes and rising cases of children and adolescents who are now impated by type 2 diabetes in Australia. Type 1 diabetes typically happens in an early age, its a most common form of childhood diabetes although it can occur at any age. Over 1 million Australians have been diagnosed with diabetes. Australia is dragging behind many western countries in providing affordable access to its people with diabetes to new, proven technologies such as CGM and Insulin pen that can significantly improve the management of diabetes. The market of Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Insulin Pump, and Insulin Pen are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in Australia. Diabetes care in Australia has reached a high level of quality, but there is still an opportunity for further improvement. Diabetes is associated with an uncountable of complications that affect the eyes, feet, kidneys, and cardiovascular health. Besides, diabetes is ranked in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in Australia. Diabetes is a massive challenge to the nation's health and economy.Australian Government has essential roles in maintaining access to affordable, high-quality devices and services to support people with diabetes in self-management and treatment. The Australian Government providing support to people with diabetes through the National Diabetes Services Scheme, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Insulin Pump Program, and Medicare. In 2019, Biocon and Mylan N V launched insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee, first insulin PBS in Australia. In 2019, TAL, a leading Australian life insurance specialist, has launched a specialized product to protect people with diabetes mellitus in Australia. All the 14 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Driver4.2 Challenges 5. Australia Diabetes Market 6. Australia Diabetes Population6.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast 7. Market Share Analysis - Australia Diabetic7.1 By Types 8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Australia Market & Users8.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast8.2 Australia - CGM User (2011 - 2025)8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Australia 9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - Australia Market & Users9.1 Market9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast9.4 Meter Market and Forecast9.5 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Australia 10. Insulin Pen Market & User Analysis10.1 Insulin Pen User10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users10.2 Insulin Pen Market10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market10.4 Reimbursement Policies 11. Insulin Pump Market & Users & Forecast11.1 Insulin Pump Users & Forecast11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Australia11.3.1 Animas Vibe11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod11.3.4 Tandem t: slim11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care11.4.1 Medtronic11.5 Insulet Corporation11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation11.6 Animas Corporation11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump 12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis 12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments12.1.3 Revenue12.2 Eli Lilly12.3 Artsana S.p.A.12.4 BD12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.12.7 Ypsomed AG 13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis13.1 Medtronic13.1.1 Overview13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details13.1.3 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends13.1.4 Revenue13.2 Insulet Corporation 14. SMBG - Company Analysis14.1 LifeScan Inc.14.1.1 Overview14.1.2 Revenue & Forecast14.2 Abbott Laboratories 15. CGM - Company Analysis15.1 Dexcom Inc15.1.1 Overview15.1.2 Recent Development15.1.3 Revenue& Forecast15.2 Abbott Laboratories15.3 RocheFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agezqk

