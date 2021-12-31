Australia & New Zealand Fleet Management Market 2021-2025: The Top-15 Players In Account For Over 60 Percent Of The Active Units On The Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in Australia & New Zealand - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand was around 1.2 million units in Q4-2020 according to this report. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9 percent, this number is expected to reach more than 2.4 million units by 2025. A wide variety of players serve the fleet telematics market in Australia and New Zealand, ranging from small local vendors to leading international solution providers. The top-15 players in Australia and New Zealand account for over 60 percent of the active units on the market, and more than a third is represented by the top-5.

"The analyst still ranks Teletrac Navman as the largest solution provider in the region today, followed closely by Australia-based MTData and New Zealand-based EROAD", said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst.

US-based Teletrac Navman was the first to surpass the milestone of 100,000 units in the region. "MTData, which is owned by Telstra, has now also reached this range, and EROAD is in a similar order of magnitude following the acquisition of Coretex which was completed last week", continued Mr. Andersson.

He adds that the remaining top-5 solution providers in the region are US-based Verizon Connect and Netstar Australia. Other notable vendors with comparably sizeable subscriber bases in the region include local solution providers such as Australia-based Fleetsu and IntelliTrac and New Zealand-based Argus Tracking and Smartrak, as well as international players including South Africa-based MiX Telematics and Canada-based Fleet Complete.

The latter entered the region through the acquisition of Geotab's reseller Securatrak. Additional top-15 players in Australia and New Zealand are Bridgestone's Webfleet Solutions, Procon Telematics, Linxio and Sensium. Solution vendors outside of the top-list moreover include Simply Unified, TrackIt, Digital Matter, Directed Electronics Australia, Fleetdynamics by Fleetcare, Inseego and Trimble.

Directed Electronics Australia notably works with a large number of commercial vehicle OEMs on the local market. "OEMs which have introduced fleet telematics solutions in the region independently or through partnerships include Isuzu, Toyota, Hino, Volvo Group, Daimler, PACCAR, Scania, Iveco and Mitsubishi", concluded Mr. Andersson.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Australia and New Zealand .

and . Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 33 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025

This report answers the following questions

Which are the leading local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand ?

and ? What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2022-2023?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Fleet management solutions1.1 Fleet management infrastructure1.1.1 Vehicle segment1.1.2 GNSS segment1.1.3 Network segment1.1.4 Backoffice segment1.2 Vehicle management1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning1.2.2 Security tracking1.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems1.3 Driver management1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes1.3.4 Insurance risk management1.4 Operations management1.4.1 Routing and navigation1.4.2 Transport management1.4.3 Mobile workforce management1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting1.5.1 Fatigue, Chain of Responsibility (CoR) and Electronic Work Diary (EWD)1.5.2 Australian National Telematics Framework1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)1.5.4 Health and safety regulations1.5.5 Other applications1.6 Business models

2 Market forecasts and trends2.1 Market analysis2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand2.1.2 Fleet management market forecast2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand2.2 Market drivers and barriers2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment2.2.2 Regulatory environment2.2.3 Competitive environment2.2.4 Technology environment2.3 Value chain analysis2.3.1 Telematics industry players2.3.2 Automotive industry players2.3.3 Telecom industry players2.3.4 IT industry players2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company profiles3.1 International aftermarket solution providers3.1.1 Fleet Complete3.1.2 Geotab3.1.3 Inseego3.1.4 MiX Telematics3.1.5 Teletrac Navman3.1.6 Trimble3.1.7 Verizon Connect3.1.8 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers3.2.1 Argus Tracking3.2.2 Bigmate3.2.3 BlackBox Control3.2.4 Blackhawk3.2.5 Coretex (EROAD)3.2.6 Digital Matter3.2.7 Directed Electronics Australia3.2.8 EROAD3.2.9 Fleetdynamics (Fleetcare) 3.2.10 Fleetsu 3.2.11 Future Fleet 3.2.12 GPSi Group (GPS Innovations) 3.2.13 IntelliTrac 3.2.14 Kynection 3.2.15 Linxio 3.2.16 MTData (Telstra) 3.2.17 Netcorp GPS 3.2.18 Netstar Australia 3.2.19 Picobyte 3.2.20 Procon Telematics 3.2.21 Sensium 3.2.22 Simply Unified 3.2.23 Smartrak (Constellation Software) 3.2.24 TrackIt 3.2.25 TurboTrack

