Austin, TX Welcomes Williamsburg Therapy Group

One of the largest psychologist collectives in New York City, Williamsburg Therapy Group proudly announces that it's bringing its wealth of experience and proven success to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williamsburg Therapy Group (WTG) is pleased to expand its mental health services. Already established as a highly-regarded doctoral-level collective of renowned psychologists and psychiatrists throughout New York, Williamsburg Therapy Group is now putting its seasoned professionals to work in Austin, Texas.

Offering quality assistance to adults, couples, and families is an exciting prospect for both WTG and its new Texas community. The Director of Business Operations, Grey Cleveland, is eager about the increased invitation and support of therapy and counseling in the region.

"Expanding our practice to Austin has been an amazing experience, allowing us to gain a new perspective outside of New York City. While much of the human experience remains the same, working with patients in a new community always presents new challenges and opportunities to expand our reach and our service. We look forward to serving the unique and ever-changing community of ATX."

Williamsburg Therapy Group is passionately devoted to individual growth and success, while also being mindful and understanding of others through communication and active participation. Anxiety, depression, and addiction are just a few of the barriers WTG helps patients to breakthrough.

Focused on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy , WTG takes a unique approach, blending tradition and innovation, it's about facing challenges and finding opportunities within.

Dedicated to self-improvement, WTG knows that mental health is as important as physical health. Expanding this outlook to Austin will bring about a positive change in many lives thanks to this collective of adept and intuitive professionals.

For more information on how to get started down the pathway of an improved mental state, contact WTG today at its new location:

Williamsburg Therapy Group

2121 South Lamar Boulevard

Austin, TX 78704

https://williamsburgtherapygroup.com/austin-tx

