AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Ryan Leahy and his organization, Leahy Lending, join one of the nation's fastest growing mortgage companies, Hometown Lenders Inc. The Leahy Lending team brings over 75-years of experience and client satisfaction to form Hometown Lender's Texas region.

Austin's Leahy Lending Joins Hometown Lenders Inc. Spearheading Texas Region

After an unprecedented year of growth in 2020, producing over $260M in fundings and serving over 850 homeowners in Texas' hottest real estate market, Ryan Leahy and his team made the switch to join Huntsville-based Hometown Lenders, making the Alabama brand their sole home financing partner. The switch comes as The Leahy Team sought a partner who truly matched their core values and commitment to serving clients as they would their family. For Leahy, upon meeting Hometown's passionate leadership team and learning of their innovative processes, it was clear the brand would supply Texas clients the edge needed to confidently secure financing in the state's competitive market.

When asked how this change will bring value to Texas homebuyers, Ryan Leahy, Founder and President at Leahy Lending said, "After 20 years in the mortgage business, realtors and clients have come to know us as the lender who puts their needs first, moves fast, and never misses a closing date. With inventory in Texas running low, homebuying on the rise, and massive enterprises like Tesla and HP moving to Texas, homebuyers need more than a lender who can quote a competitive interest rate, they need the support of a team to secure pre-approvals quickly and make a winning offer as if it was cash. We're confident that our partnership with Hometown Lenders makes us one of the few lenders in Texas that can do it all."

As for Hometown Lenders and what the expansion means to the Texas real estate market; clients will notice the brand brings a different approach to mortgage lending by focusing on their roots in southern hospitality, a refreshing change from the transactional and often disconnected business practices experienced with big financial institutions and mortgage companies. Aside from their service commitment, the brand is proud to offer an average of 24 hours* for underwriting, a speed unachievable by most lenders that is sure to attract the attention of homeowners looking to close as if they had a cash offer.

For more information on Leahy Lending's expansion in Texas and their partnership with Hometown Lenders Inc. contact veronica@leahylending.com To apply for a home loan or refinance a current loan, visit their website at www.leahylending.com.

****

Move forward with Confidence. Based in Austin, Texas, Leahy Lending powered by Hometown Lenders Inc. prides itself in supplying Texas homebuyers the confidence needed to secure their dream home. For the Leahy Lending Team, the home financing process is a life changing moment. Specializing in Jumbo, Conventional, FHA, Refinancing and a variety of other loan solutions, their team of mortgage professionals brings a combined 75+ years of experience in real estate and funding to their clients. With more than 150 Five Star Google reviews, accolades from Texas Monthly, Austin Business Journal and many others, it's no wonder why Leahy Lending has become Texas' premier home financing provider. For more information or learn about your home financing options, visit Leahylending.com.

Hometown Lenders Inc. NMLS #65064, Branch Id #1590999 Equal Housing Lender

Disclaimers

ADVERTISEMENT | 1-888-628-1414 | A division of Hometown Lenders, Inc., an Equal Housing Lender NMLS# 65084 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) | Terms, conditions, and restrictions may apply. Loan products are subject to availability and credit approval. Not a commitment to extend credit. Hometown Lenders USA AZ BK-0938291. Licensed by the Department of Corporations under the California DPFI 41 DBO 60614

ADVERTISEMENT | Rates are subject to change due to unforeseen market conditions.

And borrowers credit profile. These figures are provided as examples. The rates used in these examples are based on a 760 or greater FICO score. Each loan is unique, and the borrower's terms may vary from those disclosed. Taxes and Insurance are additional monthly expenses, and an escrow account may be required. This is not a commitment to lend, nor are the rates guaranteed at time of application. Additional conditions, qualifications, and restrictions may apply. Other rates, term and products are available, however, not all products are available in all states or for all amounts. Please contact Hometown Lenders, Inc. for more information. 1-888-628-1414 | A division of Hometown Lenders, Inc., an Equal Housing Lender NMLS# 65084 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) | Terms, conditions, and restrictions may apply. Loan products are subject to availability and credit approval. Not a commitment to extend credit. Hometown Lenders USA AZ BK-0938291. Licensed by the California DPFI 41 DPFI 60614

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austins-leahy-lending-joins-hometown-lenders-inc-spearheading-texas-region-301226254.html

SOURCE Leahy Lending