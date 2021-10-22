Austin FC And Q2 To Award Grants To Local Nonprofits Through New "Q-mmunity Gives" Program

Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced today that the organizations are teaming up to support local nonprofits dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion in Central Texas through the new "Q-mmunity Gives" program.

Beginning in 2021, Austin FC and Q2 will award three (3) separate $50,000 grants annually to three (3) nonprofit organizations that focus on the advancement of underrepresented communities, through the following impact areas: Education, Job Skills & Readiness, and Health & Wellness.

"The Q-mmunity Gives program exemplifies Q2's and Austin FC's aligned mission to foster strong communities here in Central Texas," said Matt Flake, Chief Executive Officer at Q2. "Through the creation of this new annual community grant program, we are proud to directly support nonprofit organizations which share our passion for strong and diverse communities."

For a grant application to be considered eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

Organizations must be committed to supporting and promoting equity and inclusion in the Central Texas Community.

Program/project must fall within one or more of the following impact areas: Education, Job Skills and Readiness, as well as Health and Wellness.

Program/project must be local to Central Texas.

Request must come from an organization (no funding will be made to individuals).

Requested funds must be used to implement a project. Capacity grants are not awarded by Q2 + Austin FC Q-mmunity Gives.

The organization must be certified as tax exempt under Section 501© (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and is not a private foundation as defined in section 509(a) of that Code. The organization must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Texas Franchise Tax Board and the Texas Secretary of State.

The Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives Grant Committee will accept applications beginning today, October 22 through November 10. Award recipients will be announced on December 15.

"Austin is known for its robust nonprofit community," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "As part of our commitment to equity through inclusion, Austin FC is honored to align with Q2 to jointly launch a grantmaking program that will bolster local nonprofit organizations working hard to promote equity and inclusion in our great city for years to come."

Organizations wishing to apply for a Q-mmunity Gives grant can do so by clicking here.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27 th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021 in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

About Q2 Holdings Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

