Austin FC And Q2 Stadium Launch New Mobile App Developed By Industry Leader YinzCam

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of its inaugural MLS season kicking off this weekend, Austin FC and Q2 Stadium have launched an official mobile app, developed by YinzCam, the industry leader in apps for sports teams, leagues, venues and events.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app offers fans of the expansion club all the information and content that they could want, including the team's MLS schedule and roster, a live Match Center with lineups, top goal scorers, in-match commentary, red/yellow cards and post-match media. Additionally, fans residing within Austin FC's Central Texas broadcast territory will be able to watch live streams of the matches, free-of-charge, inside the app.

The app will become an essential part of the team's match-day experience beginning with its home opener on June 19, as fans will need mobile tickets via a SeatGeek integration to access the beautiful new Q2 Stadium. The app will also provide a map of the state-of-the-art venue in North Austin, TX, as well as a 3D seating chart to help fans select the best seats for purchase.

"We are focused on creating the best possible matchday experience for fans, and the launch of the official Austin FC and Q2 Stadium app represents a significant investment in the expansion of accessibility," commented Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. "The Austin FC and Q2 Stadium mobile app will be a primary resource for Austin FC fans and Q2 Stadium guests to remain engaged with the latest Club and stadium developments, while providing viewership accessibility for Austin FC's regionally broadcasted matches."

The Austin FC and Q2 Stadium app is the seventh mobile app developed for MLS clubs in the United States by YinzCam, which has built the apps of 25 soccer clubs worldwide.

"We are proud to add Austin FC to our family of soccer and fútbol clients around the world," said Priya Narasimhan, founder and CEO of YinzCam. "We are grateful that they chose YinzCam to develop an app for their inaugural season and look forward to expanding upon the app for their fans and guests of Q2 Stadium in the years to come."

Founded out of Carnegie Mellon University in 2009, YinzCam has developed more than 200 apps, which have been installed more than 90 million times, and its platform has sent more than 34 billion push notifications. The company's mission is to bring fans closer to the sports they love through the use of technology.

