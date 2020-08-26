Austin-based Tech Firms Announce Partnership To Streamline Real Estate Inspections

REX and Repair Pricer teaming up to deliver remote home repair estimation services to real estate clients and agents, AI technology speeds up inspection reports and estimates to 24 hours or less

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REX ( www.rexhomes.com), the real estate technology company connecting buyers and sellers online, today announced they have partnered with fellow Austin-based AI company Repair Pricer ( www.repairpricer.com) to improve client and agent safety and satisfaction by reducing person-to-person contact during the real estate transaction period. By leveraging Repair Pricer's innovative remote repair estimation process, REX is now able to provide accurate repair estimates to their clients and agents without a contractor ever stepping foot in the seller's home.

The home inspection period following an offer signing is the most crucial window to assess the quality of a home, identify necessary repairs and estimate costs, but typically lasts 3-5 days, with a constant stream of contractors visiting the seller's home to provide repair estimates. Repair Pricer removes the need for the seller to keep their home open during this time, by converting home inspection reports into accurate cost estimates in just 24 hours or less.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Repair Pricer to not only keep our clients and agents safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but also introduce greater service and convenience during the real estate transaction," said Jack Ryan, REX Co-Founder and President. "When we founded REX, our goal was to help buyers and sellers avoid excessive costs and burdens associated with the traditional model, deliver better and faster service, and open the doors to homeownership for more Americans. Repair Pricer ticks all those boxes for us, while also delivering a more convenient solution for everyone involved in the transaction."

"Although our service was originally designed to reduce friction during the negotiation process, there has been a large increase in demand for Repair Pricer during the Covid-19 pandemic as people seek out new tools that let them limit their person-to person contact," said Christian Adams, CEO of Repair Pricer. "Our scalable service lets Realtors and homebuyers take the guesswork out of home inspections to reduce liability, save time and improve their negotiating position in what is undoubtedly the largest purchasing decision of a person's life. We're excited that REX were able to immediately integrate Repair Pricer into their toolset to protect their clients and provide the best homebuying experience possible."

By adding Repair Pricer's functionality to their sales process, REX are once again demonstrating why they continue to lead the pack not only in technological advancement but also client satisfaction.

About REX

REX, the company leading the digital real estate economy, is using AI and dedicated online tools to make purchasing a home straightforward. The company's full-service online platform offers greater convenience to consumers looking to buy and sell real estate. This includes virtual tours, listing your home, title, escrow, mortgage, insurance, relocation and moving, landscaping, marketing, and photography.

REX delivers a full-service online platform for residential real estate buyers and sellers while offering the lowest transaction costs in the industry. For sellers, REX charges a total fee as low as 2 percent, instead of the 5-6 percent traditional fee. For buyers, the REX advantage is simple. A buyer's agent typically receives around 2.5% - 3% of a home's sale price directly from the seller. Instead of keeping that full commission, when buying a home using the REX buyer rebate, the company returns half the commission. This translates to tens of thousands of dollars saved for clients on both sides of the real estate transaction.

The company is experiencing rapid growth during the global COVID-19 pandemic by offering the greatest savings in the real estate industry and meeting consumers' specific needs with tools and services that make the real estate transaction fast, simple and transparent.

REX is a partner in the global fight against housing insecurity, and was built on the foundation of creating opportunities for others and giving back. For every 50 homes sold at REX, the company builds a home for a family that would otherwise be unable to realize the dream of homeownership.

About Repair Pricer

Repair Pricer is the industry standard for converting inspection reports into accurate repair estimates during the complex home purchasing process, enabling homebuyers and their realtors to act quickly and confidently during the critical home inspection period.

Headquartered in Austin, Repair Pricer saves time for both the buyer and seller when it matters most, reduces realtor and inspector liability and helps realtors and inspectors scale while providing the best homebuying experience for prospective homeowners. To learn more about Repair Pricer, visit www.repairpricer.com .

