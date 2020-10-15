Aurora To Receive RMB17.24 Million In Special Support Funding From Shenzhen Municipality DRC As Part Of Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its development and commercialization project relating to a deep learning and big data-powered system will receive special support funding of RMB17.24 million from the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality ("Shenzhen DRC"), representing the highest allocation among all recipients. On October 10, 2020 Shenzhen DRC released the list of the first batch of projects in strategic emerging industries entitled for its special support funds. A total of 123 projects have been included on the list, among which 8 will receive a special support fund of more than RMB10 million.

The special support fund is granted to eligible projects after a preliminary review, panel discussion and on-site verification. It covers the seven "strategic emerging industries", including next-generation information technology, new materials, advanced equipment manufacturing and biomedicine. Among the first batch of projects to receive the funding, Aurora's project aims to build a big data-based intelligent recommendation service system for e-commerce companies, mobile APP developers, financial institutions and OTO platforms. The Company will leverage its anonymized mobile data and proprietary modeling technologies for large-scale adaptive user profile optimization, behavior prediction, risk assessment, intelligent recommendation, to help its enterprise clients improve their marketing efficiency and generate cost savings.

Aurora is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Listing in July 2018, the Company was the first Chinese mobile big data company to list on the NASDAQ. Since its inception, Aurora has been executing a "developer-centered" business strategy, continuously focusing on product and technology iteration and striving to satisfy the growing demands of mobile development and operations. Aurora launched "JPush", the industry's first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", a APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables developers to improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, by leveraging its extensive accumulation of anonymized mobile data and its advanced big data processing capability, Aurora also provides customers with market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to optimize decision-making and improve productivity.

At the same time, Aurora places a high value on the protection of users' personal information, data compliance and data security, and has actively participated in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. Earlier this year, Aurora's SDK earned a "SDK Security Certification" and "SDK Privacy Protection Certification" from the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, and was selected as a practical case study for the Blue Book of the "Software Development Kit (SDK) Security and Compliance Report (2020)" published by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. In response to the recently emerging social issues of illegal collection and use of personal information by mobile APPs, Aurora proactively compiled the "Aurora's Developer Application Compliance Guidance" to provide small and medium-sized mobile APP developers with one-stop data security and compliance consulting services, helping mobile developers to quickly understand the key points of compliance testing through various media formats, such as popular short videos, images and texts, and promotional brochures.

Going forward, Aurora will continue to embrace innovative development. While iterating on product technology, expanding multi-party cooperation, and empowering industry development, Aurora also commits to data security and protection, protecting user information, promoting compliance in the development of a mobile application ecosystem and helping to build a sustainable internet industry.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen In China Mr. Eric Yuan Phone: +86-10-5900-1548 E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US Ms. Linda Bergkamp Phone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com